It’s going to take lots of time and money.
That’s not what some 150 S.C. 90 residents wanted to hear Thursday night at Tilly Swamp Baptist Church.
Horry County staff, council members and state legislators met with the community to give an update on proposed improvements to the 24-mile long corridor.
Local leaders want to widen the two-lane road to four lanes and add turn lanes, traffic signals and other improvements at an estimated cost of $550 million. According to information provided by the county, new developments will add an estimated additional 12,970 residents and 9,000 additional vehicles to the already crowded road.
The meeting was led by area resident Felicia Soto, who presented concerns from a previous community meeting held over the summer. Her questions focused on timelines for the project and specific problem areas.
Horry County Councilman Danny Hardee said the S.C. Department of Transportation told him if the county had the money today it would still take nine to 11 years to complete the project.
County staff said the first step for the project is for GSATS, the Grand Strand Area Transportation Study, to complete a thorough study of the highway.
GSATS vice-chairman state Rep. Kevin Hardee, R-Loris, said it would take at least a year for the study to be completed.
The study would cost $200,000 and would include researching the number of tourists using the highway to see if hospitality funds could be spent on the road.
Everyone on the panel agreed it will take a combination of state and local funding to move the project along.
Councilman Johnny Vaught said he believes that many necessary improvements can be made along the way in a shorter time span with a smaller price tag. Specifically, he wants to focus on the low-lying areas of the road, particularly near Steritt Swamp, Tilly Swamp and Jones Big Swamp.
“The three swamp areas are the first problem,” Vaught said. “When they flood out, nothing else works. We can work on these before the GSATS study is done.”
Vaught and Hardee said the county wants to use the estimated $31 million left over from the Ride III program for S.C. 90 improvements.
Vaught said for years local officials have always lamented the fact that Horry County sends more money to Columbia than it gets back.
“Horry County has always been the redheaded stepchild in South Carolina,” he said.
State Rep. Tim McGinnis, R-Carolina Forest, said he and state Sen. Greg Hembree, R-Little River, intend to ask for $100 million in next year’s state budget for S.C. 90.
McGinnis said he understands the frustration expressed by folks along the highway.
“We need to be calm but vigilant,” he said. “Infrastructure is the biggest need of Horry County. Right now, no major industries will move here with our current infrastructure.”
Soto said in addition to widening the road and making intersection improvements, there needs to be lighting added to the intersection of 90 and S.C. 22.”
“I’ll invite anyone there at night and see how dark it is,” she said.
McGinnis said the problem is not the installation of the lights but the constant cost of electricity to power them.
“The state doesn’t pay for those types of expenses,” he added.
Some suggested that the project should be done in segments.
Lee’s Landing area resident Gina Pelliccia said that would cause a funnel effect on the highway that would back up traffic and be even more dangerous.
“They tell us that an additional 9,000 cars will be on this road,” she said. “Moving traffic from four lanes down to two will be like two fat ladies in Gimbels fighting over the last girdle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.