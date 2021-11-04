It’s going to take lots of time and money.

That’s not what some 150 S.C. 90 residents wanted to hear Thursday night at Tilly Swamp Baptist Church.

Horry County staff, council members and state legislators met with the community to give an update on proposed improvements to the 24-mile long corridor.

Local leaders want to widen the two-lane road to four lanes and add turn lanes, traffic signals and other improvements at an estimated cost of $550 million. According to information provided by the county, new developments will add an estimated additional 12,970 residents and 9,000 additional vehicles to the already crowded road.

The meeting was led by area resident Felicia Soto, who presented concerns from a previous community meeting held over the summer. Her questions focused on timelines for the project and specific problem areas.

Horry County Councilman Danny Hardee said the S.C. Department of Transportation told him if the county had the money today it would still take nine to 11 years to complete the project.

County staff said the first step for the project is for GSATS, the Grand Strand Area Transportation Study, to complete a thorough study of the highway.

GSATS vice-chairman state Rep. Kevin Hardee, R-Loris, said it would take at least a year for the study to be completed.

The study would cost $200,000 and would include researching the number of tourists using the highway to see if hospitality funds could be spent on the road.

Everyone on the panel agreed it will take a combination of state and local funding to move the project along.

Councilman Johnny Vaught said he believes that many necessary improvements can be made along the way in a shorter time span with a smaller price tag. Specifically, he wants to focus on the low-lying areas of the road, particularly near Steritt Swamp, Tilly Swamp and Jones Big Swamp.

“The three swamp areas are the first problem,” Vaught said. “When they flood out, nothing else works. We can work on these before the GSATS study is done.”