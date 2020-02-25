Horry County Council members sparred Tuesday over whether to support a state proposal for helping frequent flood victims move.
The S.C. Senate has passed a bill that calls for the creation of a Resilience Revolving Fund, which would provide grants and low-interest loans to assist local governments with buyout programs. Buyouts allow homeowners to sell their frequently flooded properties to the government. Those homes are then razed and no new construction is allowed on the land.
“What’s really key in all that is relocation,” said councilman Cam Crawford, who has urged the county to support the Senate bill. “Particularly in vulnerable areas, I really think that’s the solution.”
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provides funding for flood mitigation, but it requires a local match. The proposed state fund would help local governments come up with those matching dollars.
Council members debated the bill during their infrastructure and regulation committee meeting Tuesday.
Proponents insist the buyouts assist people in moving and avoiding situations where public money is repeatedly spent to restore the same vulnerable properties.
But critics question how much the county would have to contribute to such a program and where that local money would come from.
“We’re not really sure what the final outcome of this bill will be,” councilman Al Allen said. “It’s going to cost somebody something.”
Allen also challenged the fairness of the county supporting a buyout program for flood victims.
“If we have a tornado in the western side of Horry County and if it destroys 500 homes, is the county going to step in and reimburse us for our losses?” he said. “It’s not that me or the council here is not compassionate for those folks, but those folks who built in those floodplains chose to build there. And some of them have chosen to rebuild without constructing [to] better flood prevention standards. And now it’s come back around.”
Despite those concerns, zoning officials have pointed out that one of the struggles for the area is that some of the Socastee and Conway neighborhoods that have repeatedly flooded were established decades before the county’s flood maps were developed in 1982. The county didn’t even have zoning policies until 1987.
And flooding also creates an unusual challenge in that its damage isn’t covered under the typical homeowners insurance policy. Flood protection requires additional coverage.
Councilman Bill Howard disagreed with Allen’s tornado comparison.
“It’s not like flooding,” he said, adding that he wants the council to back the bill. “We’ve got to do something. This is a step.”
County staff members stressed that the purpose of the buyout program is to break the cycle of rebuilding in flood-prone areas.
“You’ve got people who essentially at some point are kind of financially tied to that piece of property but don’t have the ability to move,” said Courtney Frappaolo, the county’s community development director. “And so how do we look at those folks and try to help them to be able to get out?”
Crawford said lawmakers may also expand the legislation to include infrastructure.
“The bill itself is evolving,” he said. “It also deals with other aspects like cleaning out the Intracoastal [Waterway] and the Waccamaw [River]. I know that a lot of people have talked about that $50 million is not enough. And I agree. It’s not enough. But it is a start.”
Barry Spivey, the assistant county administrator over administration, said the county could use surplus funding from the RIDE II road-building program or hospitality fee revenues to help with any local matching dollars that are needed. He said the state bill is designed to be a tool for local governments.
“This is an arrow that can be in our quiver,” Spivey said. “And we’re going to need a lot of arrows in our quiver to address this issue.”
But most committee members remain unconvinced. Allen said the council shouldn’t proceed without more concrete information, including how much local money the county would need to contribute to participate in the program.
The committee ultimately voted 2-1 against sending the resolution to the full council with a supportive recommendation. Allen and councilman Danny Hardee voted against the measure. Howard supported it.
“We really need to be cautious at how we approach this,” Allen said. “Because it’s like having all of the taxpayers bail out those because of their misfortune. … We need to be really careful going down this road.”
