Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner on Tuesday appointed a subcommittee of local government and business leaders to search for potential solutions to the county’s flooding woes.
The committee includes state lawmakers, county council members, a developer, a paving contractor, an activist and the county administrator
“I don’t know what the answer is,” Gardner told the council’s infrastructure and regulation committee. “But I want to make it a priority and hopefully we can come up with the answer.”
The new group will present proposals to the infrastructure and regulation committee with the goal of ultimately sending those ideas to the full council for possible approval.
The county has dealt with major floods in 2015, 2016 and 2018. Just this month, low-lying neighborhoods in Socastee saw inundation from the swollen Intracoastal Waterway.
Gardner said the idea of a subcommittee was recently suggested to him by a coastal resident and he agreed the panel is necessary.
“I’m naturally opposed to additional committees,” the chairman said. “But I thought about that. I think he’s right. … We want to bring in additional people that can bring in their ideas. Remember, all options are on the table.”
Some of the committee members are longtime Gardner allies. Others have publicly raised concerns about flooding problems.
The panel consists of county council members Harold Worley and Al Allen, state Reps. William Bailey and Kevin Hardee, Conway City Councilman Alex Hyman, April O’Leary of the volunteer group Horry County Rising, Nick Godwin of Southern Asphalt, Forrest Beverly of Beverly Homes, Horry County Administrator Steve Gosnell and Gardner himself.
“Flooding has been going on for a long time,” Gardner said. “It didn’t happen overnight. We’re not going to come up with an answer overnight. … We need to be making sure we’re doing everything we can do.”
County officials said the infrastructure and regulation committee has enough challenges to debate and that’s why a subcommittee is needed.
“We’ve got so many other issues to handle,” Allen said. “Flooding needs to have a lot of specific time applied to that.”
