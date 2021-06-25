Horry County Council last week passed second reading of a controversial rezoning proposal for a planned development district that would allow a 120-foot, 12-story high-rise on a 4.3-acre piece of land between Highway 17 and Coquina Harbor in Little River, just down the road from where S.C. Highway 90 merges into Highway 17.
It needs one more reading to become law.
Although the building isn't necessarily imminent, the proposal would allow for 336 residential units, 8,834 square feet of commercial space, 11,000 square feet of conference space and more than 700 parking spaces, many of them in five levels of a parking garage.
The maximum height for buildings in the Little River overlay zone is 60 feet, while a designation as a PDD allows a maximum height of up to 120 feet. The current zoning for the parcels are Highway Commercial and Resort Commercial, and residents in the area are firm in their opposition to the change.
“I’ve had hundreds of emails from people in the Little River, Cedar Creek area that just do not want this zoning changed,” said District 1 councilor Harold Worley during the June 15 council meeting. “They are terrified that there’s going to be a high-rise built on Highway 17 at Cedar Creek. They’ve got overwhelming majorities that ask we vote ‘no.’”
Council Chairman Johnny Gardner agreed.
“I’ve received those same emails and probably everybody on council has received those emails from the people that live in that district,” Gardner said. “So I believe that the people are against it. I believe they’ve made that clear. And I was elected by the people so I’m gonna represent the people.”
Gardner and Worley both voted against the rezoning, along with Al Allen and Gary Loftus. Tyler Servant was not at the meeting and all the other councilors voted to approve it. The motion passed.
The land in question is owned by two of Benjy Hardee’s companies, which now own the two parcels in his rezoning request. One of the companies, CHR, LLC, in 2013 bought one of the parcels that was the subject of a 2006 consent order between county council and the previous owner of CHR’s parcel, Coquina Harbor Resort, LLC.
The consent order was meant to settle a 2005 lawsuit over the height of a proposed 17-story high-rise at the site. The owners at the time were preparing to build at 180 feet and had talked to county officials about their plans. But during the talks, the county “delayed, misled and misinformed” the developers about the steps they needed for approval, the lawsuit said. Meanwhile, county council passed a set of zoning ordinances that limited the height of structures in the area to 60 feet. Coquina Harbor Resort sued.
To settle the case, the county and Coquina Harbor Resort entered into a consent agreement signed by Judge John Breeden.
The order stipulated in part that that the plaintiff in the case, Coquina Harbor Resort, “shall proceed with submission of plans for development of a project more commonly referred to as the Coquina Harbor Resort… at a maximum building height of one hundred and twenty (120) feet from base flood level, and otherwise subject to all Horry County zoning and development laws in effect July 6, 2005, and all other applicable law.”
Councilors including Bill Howard, Johnny Vaught and Dennis DiSabato cited that order as the reason the county had to pass the rezoning request, despite opposition from the citizens.
“I can’t see this council going back on its word because to me, council gave its word to that owner and that, to me, goes with the property,” Vaught said. “If you do a rezoning on a property and you fail to develop it, and somebody else comes along and buys it because you went bankrupt, that rezoning stays with the property.”
And DiSabato, a real estate attorney, concurred. “The consent order had no temporal time limit on it,” he said. “It created a vested property right. That vested property right transfers with the land from owner to owner.”
But, Worley countered, CHR, LLC was not a party to the consent order, which was not a rezoning designation. And Coquina Harbor Resort never submitted the plans pursuant to the consent order.
“If they wanted to develop the property, they were instructed to bring us plans and specifications so we could review it, and they could get started,” Worley said. “But they didn’t do that. Here we are 15 years later and we’re dealing with this issue again.”
Little River resident Katrina Morrison argued that although the consent order allowed Coquina Harbor Resort to submit plans for up to 120 feet, the order did nothing to force the planning commission to make a recommendation to council if the project didn’t meet county standards, and it didn’t force county council to approve the rezoning request.
“It gives them the right to submit a proposal,” said Morrison, who holds a law degree but isn’t licensed to practice in South Carolina. “It does not grant them permission [to build]. And as far as the county council has portrayed it, they’re portraying it as ‘They must give permission for this build and this proposal,’ and there is no such order in place.”
But when the developers brought the request to the planning commission for a vote on May 6, their opening pitch to the commissioners was the consent order.
“We are here in an attempt to resolve zoning implications of a court order that directed this property to be developed to a maximum of 120 feet,” said Felix Pitts with G3 Engineering, who presented the request to the commission with attorney George Redman.
“I forwarded to staff and to y’all’s email address, a order confirming the settlement and dismissing the action with prejudice,” Redman added. “It is very short and to the point and it states that the building height on this property will be 120 feet.”
Morrison argued that it’s misleading to say the consent order mandated a 120-foot building on the property when it only stipulates the plaintiff in the case could submit plans for 120 feet.
“If no one ever mentioned the consent order, this would not have been passed for rezoning by the planning commission,” Morrison said. “You have to listen to that meeting and say ‘Wait a minute, when you’re doing a technical assessment of a development project, the consent order should have never entered into the discussion.’ The consent order does not tell the planning commission what to do.”
Indeed, planning staff told commissioners at the meeting that the proposed rezoning didn’t fit with the county’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan, because it was too intense a use. The county’s future land use map presented to the commission recommends building up to five stories at that location. But not 12.
Tom Speight, a civil engineer with a North Carolina firm, who has property near Coquina Harbor, spoke against the rezoning request during the planning commission meeting.
“Traffic on weekends is backed up beyond the North Carolina line and into the Calabash area,” he said. “This doesn’t have any traffic proposals. You don’t know how the traffic’s going to move with this concept.”
Speight also cited concerns about drainage, stormwater retention and water and sewer services.
“This project requires more study, it needs more than a conceptual plan,” he said, adding “The character of the land does not support something of this monstrosity.”
Addressing those concerns, Pitts said, “all of those issues are the exact same under the straight zone situation as they are in a PDD. All we’re talking about here is the height. That’s really all we’re asking for approval on. This is the last point of discharge so we don’t intend to take care of detention, we’ll just be doing water quality treatment and discharging it from an infiltration system on-site.”
Deputy County Attorney Randy Haldi told commissioners that as long as they approved a recommendation for or against the rezoning, the county attorney’s office could defend their actions if a suit was filed.
“We feel confident that either decision made by this commission can be defended,” Haldi said during the planning commission meeting.
Planning Commission Chair Steven Neeves told commissioners before the vote that they should leave the decision to county council.
“On the surface, this is a legitimate area for a PDD under the conditions of the court, which is 120-foot height,” Neeves said. “We’re here to look at the surface of a technical review on this issue and I can’t see a reason for turning it down. Now go to county council on the political side of this, there could [be] some very good reasons to turn it down. But as a commissioner, I do not see, with the court’s decision, how I can vote against this.”
In a nearly unanimous vote, planning commission voted to recommend approval to county council. Martin Dawsey recused himself and Pam Dawson voted in opposition, pointing out that the rezoning didn’t fit with the character of the surrounding community.
Dawson said she voted against the rezoning for two reasons.
“The first being that as a commissioner, it’s our responsibility to look at the land use regulations and zoning ordinances,” she said. “Staff informed us during the Q-and-A portion following the rezoning application that this rezoning was not consistent with the Imagine 2040 long range plan, and I based by vote on that inconsistency. The second reason is that currently, U.S. 17 in that area is at 115- to-120% capacity, so it’s over capacity.”
Dawson said that while some commissioners may have had the impression that they had to vote for the rezoning because of the consent order, the county attorneys were prepared to defend either action.
“I think that’s strictly a legal matter and one that our county attorneys are more than capable of supporting or defending either way,” she said. “Our responsibility is a technical review of whether an application is consistent with land use regulations and zoning ordinances.”
Some of Morrison’s biggest complaints about the project are the possibility of dumping more stormwater into Coquina Harbor, which is at odds with the county’s 2018 resolution to develop a watershed plan to lower the fecal coliform bacteria levels in the Cherry Grove and Dunn Sound Creek watershed. And, of course, traffic.
“If I come to you now to the planning commission and said ‘I’m going to build an airport here in Horry County, and I put 41,000 planes in the air, and tomorrow I’m going start trying to employ air traffic controllers,’ that’s what you’re doing," she added. "You don’t have the infrastructure to support the amount of building you’re allowing.”
