Santee Cooper is meeting with homeowners associations to discuss the possibility of selling street lights to the HOAs.
Some Carolina Forest residents hope the utility will be willing to sell the lights at a reduced rate, especially since they have already spent years paying for them.
“We are encouraged at their apparent change in position,” said Bob Sweet, who lives in Plantation Lakes and has been in discussions with the utility about the neighborhood’s 220 light poles. “That opens a window for us to dialogue with them and hopefully establish a substantial reduction in monthly costs, whether that be through them retaining ownership of the poles and lights or a transfer of ownership. So we welcome opening up that dialogue and exploring that. I hope we find something that’s mutually agreeable.”
The utility was meeting with HOA leaders on Wednesday, but a Santee Cooper spokeswoman said the discussion was not open to the media.
Santee Cooper’s recent willingness to even hold these meetings marks a stark departure from the state-run utility’s position last year. That’s when HOAs were told a lighting sale wasn’t possible because state law didn't allow such a purchase without approval from the General Assembly.
Santee Cooper spokeswoman Tracy Vreeland confirmed the utility has a different stance on the issue now.
“Santee Cooper has determined we are legally able to sell lighting facilities if HOAs or other groups are interested in purchasing them,” she said in an email. “We are reaching out to the neighborhoods that have expressed concerns and will be scheduling meetings soon to discuss those concerns and develop a solution that best meets their needs.”
The HOAs interested in the light poles are frustrated by how much they have paid for the infrastructure.
For example, Plantation Lakes pays Santee Cooper more than $8,500 per month to lease light poles and pay for their power. The neighborhood's leaders estimate the community has covered the cost of the street light infrastructure multiple times over.
Residents from other subdivisions in the region have raised similar concerns.
Doug Decker, who lives in Heritage Plantation in Pawleys Island, said his community doesn’t want to purchase the light poles from Santee Cooper. They’re just tired of continually forking out money for the poles and fixtures.
“Our position is that we’ve been paying for these things for 25 years,” he said.
Decker doesn’t dispute that Santee Cooper can legally charge these rates, but he sees the arrangement as unfair. However, he's pleased just to have a meeting with utility officials.
“Right now is probably an opportune time to see if we can get some reasonable changes,” he said. “We just want a win-win here. It has to look and smell reasonable. And I think right now, for any observer listening to what the arguments are, it’s not reasonable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.