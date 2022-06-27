A 75-year-old man died in an alligator attack at the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht Club on Friday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.

Michael Burstein, 75, died of drowning, the coroner's office said. He was a resident of the neighborhood.

Horry County Police and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are investigating.

Alligator attacks are extremely rare, but residents in the neighborhood where the attack happened have carefully avoided them for years.

The neighborhood is adjacent to the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge and its retention ponds are filled with large alligators.

