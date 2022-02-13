A Loris man died last week after falling out of his boat into the Little Pee Dee River, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Harless Floyd, 73, fell into the river south of Punch Bowl Landing, according to a news release from Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. The S.C. Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating the incident.
Floyd's body was recovered on Thursday, according to WMBF News, the news partner of MyHorryNews.com.
Horry County Fire Rescue was called to the area of Punch Bowl Road after reports of an overturned boat on the river. Marine and dive team units from HCFR also responded.
A spokesperson with DNR later said the body was a person who had been missing since Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.