A 25-year-old woman driving a Ford Mustang died in a three-vehicle wreck that happened Tuesday morning, according the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the woman as Jessica Hughes from Longs, and said she died of multiple injuries and trauma at the scene of the crash.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 7:50 a.m.
Hughes was in the Mustang traveling south on S.C. 905 near Station Road when her car crossed the center line and struck a GMC Sierra pickup truck traveling north.
A northbound Dodge minivan struck the Mustang, causing it to run off the left side of the road, Lee said.
Several others were injured in the accident and taken to a hospital, Lee said. All of the drivers were wearing seatbelts, he added.
The Highway Patrol is investigating.
