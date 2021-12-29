The Horry County Coroner's Office has identified two people who died in a Christmas morning crash in Longs.
Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the deceased as Tirrell Gore, 38, and Dymond Gibson, 20, both of Longs.
The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Saturday.
A 2009 Nissan Altima was traveling south on Pine Needle Drive near Monterrey Drive when it crossed the center line and struck a 2017 Nissan Altima traveling north, according to SCHP Master Trooper David Jones.
The driver of the 2009 Altima was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, Jones said. Willard identified Gore as the driver.
The front seat passenger of the 2017 Altima also died at the scene, and the driver of that car was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, Jones said, adding that neither the passenger nor the driver of the 2017 Nissan was restrained in the vehicle.
Willard said Gibson was the passenger in the 2017 Nissan.
The highway patrol is investigating.
