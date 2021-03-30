A 19-year-old local man was killed in a motorcycle wreck Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Evan Shifflett died at the scene of the crash, which happened around 7:35 a.m. on S.C. 707 in Socastee at the Hidden Woods Drive Extension intersection, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in a news release. Shifflet lived in the area.
The two-vehicle crash happened when the driver of a 2019 Nissan pickup tried to turn left onto S.C. 707 from Hidden Woods, said Master Trooper Brian Lee of the S.C. Highway Patrol. Shifflett was traveling north on the highway when the 2015 Suzuki motorcycle he was driving collided with the turning truck.
Shifflett was wearing a helmet.
The crash remains under investigation by the highway patrol.
