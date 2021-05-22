A 60-year-old Horry County man has been identified as the pilot who died in a Socastee plane crash Friday.
James Marklin Harper, who lived in the North Myrtle Beach area, died from injuries sustained in the crash, Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said in a news release Saturday night. The crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and local authorities.
The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. in an open field at 3833 Socastee Boulevard, authorities said.
The FAA told myhorrynews.com's news partner WMBF that the plane, a twin-engine Piper PA-31, had left Myrtle Beach International Airport and was heading to Grand Strand Airport in North Myrtle Beach. The pilot, who was the only person in the plane, was trying to return to the Myrtle Beach airport when the plane crashed.
Neighbors described hearing a loud boom and seeing large cloud of thick smoke when the plane went down.
Some people who were near the crash site, including an off-duty county police officer, rushed to the scene to try to help. An explosion after the initial impact caused minor injuries to some of those trying to render aid, including the officer.
"We are incredibly proud of our officer’s actions, our community’s response, and of all the first responders on scene, and at the dispatch center, who responded yesterday," Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill said in a news release Saturday. "Our officers run toward danger every day, and we remain grateful for their commitment to service and to the people of Horry County. As we celebrate the heroic actions of these first responders, we mourn the loss of the pilot. Our hearts are with this family during an incredibly difficult time."
