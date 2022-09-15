Two North Carolina men were killed in Wednesday's plane crash in Horry County, authorities said.
Terry Druffell, 66, and Barrie McMurtrie, 72, both from Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, died at the scene from injuries they sustained in the crash, according to a news release from the Horry County Coroner's Office.
The single-engine Piper P28R crashed around noon Wednesday in a wooded area about eight miles north of Myrtle Beach, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and the coroner's office.
The plane "experienced engine issues" before crashing and catching fire, according to FAA preliminary accident data.
McMurtrie owned the plane, according to the FAA.
Check back for updates.
