A missing North Carolina man was found dead in his Myrtle Beach hotel room Tuesday morning, authorities said.
He was identified as Gregory Earl Cole, 69, according to a news release from the Horry County coroner's office.
Myrtle Beach police responded to the Sandy Beach Resort on Ocean Boulevard just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after Cole was reported missing out of Brunswick County.
Officers found him deceased in his hotel bed. The release said he died between Nov. 7 and Nov. 8.
Police continue to investigate the case. Check back for updates.
