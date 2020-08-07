A 32-year-old woman was killed Friday morning when her vehicle collided head-on with a dump truck near Conway, authorities said.
Jessica A. Long of Conway died at the scene of the crash, Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell said in a news release. The crash happened shortly before 8:15 a.m. in the 5200 block of S.C. 905.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with the S.C. Highway Patrol said the wreck happened when a southbound Ford Fusion crossed the center line and struck a Freightliner dump truck traveling north.
Long was driving the Ford, authorities said. The driver of the dump truck was taken to a local hospital. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
S.C. 905 near Shaftesbury Lane was shut down temporarily as a result of the wreck, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
Check back for updates.
