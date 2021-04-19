A 36-year-old Conway man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Pee Dee Highway Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
Jeremy Gore died at the scene from multiple traumatic injuries, said Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard in a Monday news release. The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck, which happened near 4320 Pee Dee Highway.
The crash occurred shortly before 4:15 p.m. Saturday, said Sgt. Edward Collins of the Highway Patrol.
A 2012 Jeep was traveling east on Pee Dee Highway when the vehicle veered off the left side of the road and struck a tree, Collins said. He noted that the driver, Gore, was not wearing a seatbelt.
Horry County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.