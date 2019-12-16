The city councils of Conway and Loris will not be joining other Grand Strand governments in voting for a hospitality fee settlement Monday.
All the other local councils in the county are scheduled to discuss the deal — which could generate millions for I-73 — at either regular or special meetings.
Loris city clerk Kenya Wright said that city’s council doesn’t plan to meet Monday and Conway spokeswoman Taylor Newell said the hospitality fee settlement is not on the Conway council’s regular meeting agenda.
It’s unclear what would happen to the settlement if Loris and Conway don’t participate. Last week, Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said his understanding from the settlement talks was that each government had to approve the deal for the process to work. Gardner could not immediately be reached for comment Monday morning.
Neither Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson nor Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy could be reached for comment Monday.
If approved, the settlement would resolve a lawsuit that the city of Myrtle Beach filed against Horry County in March over the county’s 1.5% hospitality fee, a levy that has traditionally been collected on restaurant meals, hotel stays and admission tickets sold countywide. The fee was created in the 1990s to pay for road projects such as S.C. 31 and S.C. 22.
The fee likely would have ended in 2019 if Horry County Council hadn’t removed a sunset provision in the ordinance that created it. That provision stated that once the road debt was paid off, the county could no longer collect that money.
County leaders had planned to use hospitality money for building I-73, but they also hoped to spend a portion of those dollars on improving public safety services. That upset some municipal leaders, who objected to fees being collected inside their borders paying for county services.
Although Myrtle Beach filed the lawsuit, court records state the case is also for a "class of similarly situated plaintiffs.” After the lawsuit was filed, municipal governments across the Grand Strand lined up in support of Myrtle Beach’s position.
So far, court rulings have gone in the cities’ favor. The county is barred from collecting the fee inside city limits while the lawsuit is pending.
But after an Oct. 31 mediation, county officials said they had a tentative agreement that each council would consider.
That proposal called for reestablishing a countywide 1.5% hospitality fee, which is projected to bring in $43.7 million per year annually, according to records obtained by myhorrynews.com.
As part of the settlement, more than $14.5 million of that money would be pledged to I-73. The city of Myrtle Beach would receive $12.8 million (the city collects the most fee revenue of any local government) and Horry County would get $8.5 million. North Myrtle Beach ($5.3 million), Surfside Beach ($1.1 million), Conway ($1.1 million), Aynor ($133,272), Loris ($160,288), and Atlantic Beach ($46,463) would each receive a share as well.
But if Conway and Loris don’t support the settlement, local officials have questioned how that would impact the deal.
If no agreement can be reached, the S.C. Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case.
State lawmakers have also pre-filed a bill that would reestablish the countywide hospitality fee and direct that money toward interstate infrastructure.
Here’s when local councils will discuss the hospitality fee deal:
Atlantic Beach: 3 p.m.
Aynor: 6 p.m.
Horry County: 6 p.m.
Myrtle Beach: 6 p.m.
North Myrtle Beach: 6 p.m.
Surfside Beach: 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.