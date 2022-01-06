Horry County officials are close to approving a rezoning for one Conway area campground and will soon consider plans for another.
The projects would offer different amenities: one would provide RV lots while the other would have cabins and campsites.
Here’s a snapshot of each project:
RV park on S.C. 544
Horry County Council on Tuesday voted in favor of rezoning 17.5 acres on S.C. 544 near the Pace Circle intersection. The rezoning needs one more vote to become permanent.
The project, which would consist of more than 100 RV sites, is being approved with the stipulation that a right turn lane is added at the campground’s entrance on S.C. 544.
“Every councilman has at their chair a drawing, a revised drawing, of 544 and the front of this property showing a right turn lane in as promised,” said councilman Johnny Vaught, whose district includes the site. “And so I feel like we can go ahead and approve this.”
Council members unanimously voted for the campground rezoning Tuesday. The move was a stark contrast to the vote of the planning commission, which had recommended that the council deny the rezoning request. Commissioners worried the traffic on S.C. 544 would be snarled by the addition of the RV park.
The S.C. Department of Transportation has already verbally agreed to allow the proposed turn lane, said David Schwerd, the chief operating officer for Diamond Shores, the firm seeking the rezoning.
Rezoning the land to a destination park designation would allow for the creation of 161 RV sites on the property, though Schwerd has said the number of sites would likely be reduced because the landowner wants to preserve oak trees there.
Based on his conversations with Diamond Shores, Vaught has said the number of RV sites would likely be around 120.
A third and final vote on the project is planned for Jan. 18.
Campground south of Conway
A second campground is being planned for an 18-acre tract along U.S. 701 South near the Moss Lane intersection.
Unlike the RV park, this property would hold 50 cabins and 32 campsites, according to county records. The proposal calls for adding two points of access to U.S. 701.
The planning commission is expected to make a recommendation on the project Thursday night. The rezoning request would then go to county council, which meets again on Jan. 18.
