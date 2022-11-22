The construction company that built the southern extension of S.C. 31 sued Horry County Government and the S.C. Department of Transportation this month, alleging in court papers that state and local leaders mismanaged the project and cost the firm more than $42 million.
But the lawsuit represents more than a legal complaint against state and local governments. It’s also a roadblock to the county being able to spend tens of millions of dollars on local road improvements.
Flatiron Constructors, Inc., built the four-mile stretch of the highway between S.C. 544 and S.C. 707, including a bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway. But the company contends that government officials hampered the company’s efforts and didn’t comply with the terms of the construction contract. Flatiron blames the county and SCDOT for the project being delayed.
“The State had a duty to partner with Flatiron in the best interest of the Project, to fulfill the State’s obligations diligently, and to avoid hindering or impeding Flatiron’s performance of its work,” stated the lawsuit, which was filed Nov. 1.
SCDOT spokesman Pete Poore said in an email that the state agency doesn’t comment on pending litigation. County officials typically don’t discuss lawsuits either, and county spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov did not provide a formal statement about the Flatiron case.
However, county officials have long expected the lawsuit, which will impact how much money will be left over from the RIDE II road-building program.
Funded by a 1% sales tax, RIDE II paid for projects such as the widening of S.C. 707, the extension of International Drive and improvements to Glenns Bay Road.
The county has collected more money than it needs to finish the RIDE II projects. Last year, county officials said tens of millions in RIDE II money could be available once the program ends, though exactly how much remains unclear.
Until the Flatiron dispute is resolved, county leaders have said they don’t want to spend any excess RIDE II funding on other projects because they don’t know if this case will siphon away those dollars.
Last week, Assistant Horry County Administrator Barry Spivey told the committee working on the county’s next road-building program (RIDE IV) that more than $65 million from RIDE II is sitting in a contingency fund.
“There can be and should be excess revenues from this,” he said. “But it is tied up with the current lawsuit. … Until that’s resolved, we don’t have a means to determine what is excess revenues.”
Last year, county leaders unanimously voted to dedicate any excess funding from RIDE II to making improvements on S.C. 90. But they also acknowledged there are challenges beyond the Flatiron lawsuit.
Since RIDE II fees were collected countywide, including inside the municipalities, Horry County Councilman Harold Worley said North Myrtle Beach's city manager informed him that the city would like its share of that funding.
The county settled a lawsuit with local cities last year over access to the revenues from the countywide hospitality fees. In that case, the cities made a similar argument.
Of course, county leaders said it’s too early to even speculate what the cities might receive if they divided those funds.
“We can’t give them money,” Worley said. “We don’t know how much is going to be left over. … We’ve heard estimates from $30 million to $15 million to nothing.”
Flatiron’s lawsuit focuses on the struggles of building the road and bridge project.
In 2007, the county, SCDOT and the State Infrastructure Bank agreed to finance the project, and SCDOT was tapped to administer the construction contract, according to the lawsuit. The agreement required SCDOT to be “responsible for all claims arising from its own wrongful acts arising from any services it performs on behalf of the County.”
Flatiron signed a contract with the state in 2013 to complete the work. Horry County representatives also signed that agreement.
Originally projected to open in 2017, the S.C. 31 extension saw numerous delays, in part because of hurricane-related flooding. But there was also another setback. Cracks in a 150-foot portion of a bridge forced Flatiron to replace the concrete at the company’s expense.
Although state officials maintained there was nothing structurally wrong with the bridge, they said the cracked concrete in the original project could have exposed the structure’s metal and led to premature rusting if left unaddressed. The bridge is designed to have a 100-year lifespan.
Flatiron's lawsuit blames the state for causing the company to incur damages. Specifically, the construction firm takes issue with TranSystems Corporation (“TSC”), which the state hired to provide construction engineering and inspection services.
“The State, directly and/or through TSC, hindered Flatiron’s ability to complete the Project by, among other actions and/or inactions, not adhering to Specification-imposed and industry standard deadlines, instituting unreasonable inspection protocols, directing unreasonable and extra-contractual changes to Flatiron’s means and methods, and providing inadequate Project personnel to administer and oversee the Project,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit says the state refused to grant Flatiron’s request for an extension to complete the project. The company also accused the state of not paying Flatiron for the extra work the company performed.
Flatiron is asking the court for a judgment and damages in excess of $42 million, along with interest and attorneys’ fees.
Neither county nor state officials have filed a response to Flatiron’s lawsuit.
