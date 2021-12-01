Horry County’s proposed districts for county council and school board seats is the focus of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon, but the proposal has already drawn criticism from some area residents, including the head of the Myrtle Beach NAACP.
Myrtle Beach NAACP President Mickey James fears the recommended changes to the districts will dilute Black voting strength in District 3, which last elected a Black council member in a 2015 special election. The district’s Black population stands at 18% now. Under the proposed maps, it would be reduced to 9%. Those voters would be spread among neighboring districts.
“It certainly has a red flag to me,” said James, who plans to speak at Thursday’s hearing. “To me, it’s very discriminatory.”
The redistricting process is done after each U.S. Census to account for population changes. Simply put, redistricting requires taking the county’s population (351,029 people) and dividing it by the number of council/school board seats (11). Officials then seek to draw districts that each have about the same number of people, ideally within 2% of that target number.
But there are multiple considerations. County officials don’t want to draw a district with two council members or one without an incumbent. Legally, they cannot draw districts that discriminate based on race, and they also must draw districts that are contiguous.
Initially, the committee crafting the districts said the borders likely wouldn’t need to change much. They pointed out that the last redistricting was a milestone for the county: the process generated no legal challenges and no elections were overturned based on the way the voting precincts were drawn.
But when the new maps were unveiled last month, they showed a major change to District 3. That district is currently split between Carolina Forest and Myrtle Beach. But in an effort to pack most of Carolina Forest into a single district, the proposed map moves many of The Forest’s voters into District 3. The changes also call for placing much of the growing S.C. 90 corridor in District 10 and shifting the southern side of the U.S. 501 corridor into District 8.
But from a demographic standpoint, what the changes mean are that the percentage of Black voters will increase in districts 2 (5-11%), 4 (4-8%) and 11 (9-11%), but it will decline in districts 3 (18-9%), 7 (31-29%), 8 (11-7%), and 10 (14-13%).
The most obvious change is in District 3, and that concerns James, who worries that the shift would make it more difficult for a Black candidate to win that seat.
“It’s not going to be possible,” James said.
Apart from James’ criticisms, the proposed maps have sparked concerns from other residents who favor the existing system, which divides the growing Carolina Forest community among four council districts.
“This is something that’s going to affect us, it’s going to affect us long term,” said Carole vanSickler, president of the Carolina Forest Civic Association. “Because in the past, when we’ve had issues, we go call on four pairs of ears, and then the chairman is the fifth pair of ears. Now we may only have the ear of one councilman [plus the chairman].”
County staff said they developed draft maps of the new districts based upon public input and a series of meetings with council and school board members (both council members and school board members represent the same districts). They also looked at factors such as compactness, keeping historical communities intact, limiting split voting precincts and preserving incumbency.
“All of those matters were taken into consideration as we looked at redrawing the county council districts,” said Tim Oliver, IT director for Horry County Government, during a meeting last month of the county’s redistricting committee.
At that meeting, committee members noted that the new maps include more compact districts with fewer fingers stretching into adjacent districts.
But the biggest change is placing a swath of Carolina Forest into District 3.
“When you look at Carolina Forest, it really has become a community of interest of its own,” said Horry County Councilman Tyler Servant, who is chairing the redistricting committee. “That’s been taken into consideration as we’ve developed the maps.”
The target number of residents in each district is 31,911. Based on the county’s calculations, the district that will require the most significant change is District 4, which includes the growing Burgess community and stretches into The Market Common.
In recent years, some Carolina Forest residents have urged county officials to draw a district that encompasses the entire community rather than dividing it among four council seats (2, 3, 8 and 10). County officials even said that would be a goal before the maps were drawn.
But after the release of the maps, some residents objected to the idea, saying they preferred to have more representatives even if that meant accounting for a smaller portion of multiple districts.
“That’s going to be a big disadvantage for all of Carolina Forest if that happens,” said Jim Madaras, who lives in Waterford Plantation. “Because you’re reducing our influence 75%. Specifically, when you come with large numbers to any meeting that involves Carolina Forest, those council members show up when they know that there’s going to be a lot of people there. And if you reduce it from four to one, I mean that’s one vote on the council as well.”
Council members have stressed that the maps are just suggestions at this point and public input is encouraged.
Once the committee hammers out the details, the maps could go the full council for a vote by Jan. 18 with final approval coming on Feb. 15. The school board must also approve its districts.
“It’s important to note that this is just draft redistricting map,” Servant said. “We have a lot of public input to take still as well as feedback from the community. … It’s not a final map. It’s a draft. We’ll be continuing to work on this over the coming months and hopefully get it in final form to meet these deadlines.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.