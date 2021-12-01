Horry County’s proposed districts for county council and school board seats is the focus of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon, but the proposal has already drawn criticism from some area residents, including the head of the Myrtle Beach NAACP.

Myrtle Beach NAACP President Mickey James fears the recommended changes to the districts will dilute Black voting strength in District 3, which last elected a Black council member in a 2015 special election. The district’s Black population stands at 18% now. Under the proposed maps, it would be reduced to 9%. Those voters would be spread among neighboring districts.

“It certainly has a red flag to me,” said James, who plans to speak at Thursday’s hearing. “To me, it’s very discriminatory.”

The redistricting process is done after each U.S. Census to account for population changes. Simply put, redistricting requires taking the county’s population (351,029 people) and dividing it by the number of council/school board seats (11). Officials then seek to draw districts that each have about the same number of people, ideally within 2% of that target number.

But there are multiple considerations. County officials don’t want to draw a district with two council members or one without an incumbent. Legally, they cannot draw districts that discriminate based on race, and they also must draw districts that are contiguous.

Initially, the committee crafting the districts said the borders likely wouldn’t need to change much. They pointed out that the last redistricting was a milestone for the county: the process generated no legal challenges and no elections were overturned based on the way the voting precincts were drawn.

But when the new maps were unveiled last month, they showed a major change to District 3. That district is currently split between Carolina Forest and Myrtle Beach. But in an effort to pack most of Carolina Forest into a single district, the proposed map moves many of The Forest’s voters into District 3. The changes also call for placing much of the growing S.C. 90 corridor in District 10 and shifting the southern side of the U.S. 501 corridor into District 8.