Some folks on the Grand Strand didn’t get the urgent, emphatic message this week that one of the worst things you can do is rush out to the gas station and buy as much fuel as possible.
Especially at a time when South Carolina and several other southern states are reeling from a gas shortage caused by a reported cyber attack on a major fuel pipeline.
Because what looked a lot like panic or desperation, buying of gasoline seemed to be happening Tuesday at gas stations across Horry County.
Take, for example, the situation Tuesday afternoon at the Super Walmart Murphy Express gas station in Surfside. Eighteen vehicles were lined up in single file waiting for their turn at the pump.
One of those who had just gotten to the gas pumps and topped his tank off was Cory Tye of Columbus, Ohio.
Tye said it cost him $70 to fill his black Chevy Tahoe with gas, and he felt fortunate to do that “because there’s no gas anywhere else,” he said, noting he’d struck out at four other stations.
So were people hoarding gasoline at that Surfside Walmart station?
“Oh yeah, we saw a guy loading like six things up,” Tye said.
He said that when he got his Tahoe filled up, he was told the station had only 500 gallons of gasoline left “and then they’re cuttin’ it off.”
Another person in line at the same gas station was James Chavis of Goldsboro, North Carolina. Chavis, seated on a big, rumbling, idling Harley-Davidson motorcycle, said he’d been to at least five different stations looking for gas.
And how long was he going to wait at the Surfside Walmart to get the five gallons of fuel to fill his bike?
“Until I get some gas,” he responded.
Chavis, wearing a dark leather jacket, said he wasn’t impatient because he was on vacation and “I ain’t got nothing else to do.”
It was a similar scenario Tuesday at the combination Mobile gasoline station and Scotchman convenience store next to the Waffle House a short drive down S.C. 544 in Surfside.
There were no lines of vehicles there waiting for gas at 2:22 p.m. Tuesday because the station had no gas (which it advertised for $2.85 a gallon).
But Mike Weathers, 62, of Surfside Beach, hadn’t known about that as he got back into his car and prepared to leave the station.
“I just got here,” Weathers said. “I’ve been about six places. I was going to fill up here and they said, ‘No, we’re out of gas.’ They’ve got it (on a sign) on the door. I didn’t even notice it.”
Weathers said he doesn’t think folks are hoarding fuel, but “I just think everybody panics. I’ve got half a tank. I won’t drive anywhere if I don’t have to. But I’m just checking around. Maybe I’ll get lucky.”
Earlier in the day at that same gas station, the parking lot was jammed with cars and trucks angling for a gas pump. Motorists at that location soon discovered that they had to pay in advance — not at the pump but instead inside the store — before the store manager would turn on a pump. And they could only purchase premium gas.
The manager had to repeatedly and quickly explain the procedure to customer after anxious customer wanting fuel.
There was no gasoline available Tuesday afternoon at the Murphy Express gas station on the U.S. 17 Bypass across the highway from Surfside Presbyterian Church.
But the station did have diesel and that was good for Josh Doyle of North Myrtle Beach.
Doyle was filling up his truck, which had a trailer full of sod and landscaping supplies, in tow.
He said diesel had been easy to find — so far.
“We passed a few gas stations coming in but every one of them was out of gas and a couple of ’em had sheriffs sittin’ in them directing traffic,” Doyle said.
"If everybody just got what they needed instead of excessive amounts, we’d all be fine,” he said.
GasBuddy, the travel and navigation app, has reported that panic buying and hoarding fuel will only prolong the shortage.
GasBuddy projects gas prices will eventually settle down to 2018 levels (upper $2 to low $3 per gallon range).
The company reported Wednesday that the national average gas price passed the $3 mark for the first time since 2014.
“While this is not a milestone anyone wants to celebrate, it’s a sign that things are slowly returning to normal,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a post on the GasBuddy website. “In this case, rising gas prices are a sign Americans are getting back out into the world — attending baseball games, going to concerts, taking a road trip — basically staying anywhere but at home. This summer may see some blockbuster demand for fuel as well, as Americans find it very challenging to travel internationally, leading many to stay in the confines of U.S. borders, boosting some weeks to potentially record gasoline demand.”
