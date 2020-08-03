The Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach will be closing at 5 p.m. due to impending inclement weather, according to a release.

The announcement comes as Tropical Storm Isaias is making its way to the Grand Strand, with potential impacts coming late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Coastal Grand Mall says that department store and restaurant hours may vary.

The mall will share any additional updates on their website at CoastalGrand.com and their Facebook page at Facebook.com/CoastalGrandMall as they become available.