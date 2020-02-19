As early as 2024, voters in Horry and Georgetown counties could be asked to spend more money on the Grand Strand’s public bus service.
But long before Coast RTA pursues any referendum, its leaders will try to persuade local governments to provide additional funding so the nearly 37-year-old transit system can expand its service.
“We want to start the conversation,” Coast CEO Brian Piascik said. “As we sort of develop it and do these small increases, I want to start talking about long term, which is going out for a referendum and getting off of everybody’s dole, being autonomous.”
Although Coast’s leaders express confidence in the organization’s stability now, it’s been a tumultuous two years for the bus service.
After Horry County Council changed its funding formula for Coast in 2018 — a move designed to double the county’s contribution to the RTA — the bus service struggled to adjust to the payment schedule, which initially took more time for money to be distributed. Piascik also said the service tried to grow too fast, too quickly. Coast's cash flow challenges resulted in the bus service borrowing money from Conway National Bank to cover its financial obligations.
At one point, that debt amounted to about $400,000. Coast’s annual budget, which consists of local, state and federal funding, is $5.7 million.
Coast RTA leaders even debated asking the county to pay them in monthly installments rather than quarterly, though they ultimately kept the original schedule.
“We learned a lot of lessons in [fiscal year] ‘18 living paycheck to paycheck,” Piascik said.
County leaders did change their contract with Coast to stipulate that no new service could be added until the debt was paid.
Last month, the CEO said the debt was under $170,000. Coast leaders insist the bank loan will be paid off by the end of the fiscal year.
“We’re ahead of schedule,” said Darrell Eickhoff, Coast’s board chairman. “We’re in great shape on that.”
For the first time in years, Coast leaders feel comfortable even discussing the prospect of adding service, provided they receive some more money to help cover that cost.
“Under our current funding structure, there’s not really a whole lot we can do,” Piascik said. “I can do some fixes on the fringes. And if I can find some other money somewhere else, I can do a little bit more.”
In recent weeks, Piascik has been meeting with local municipal governments to discuss the possibility of them contributing more to Coast in exchange for receiving additional service.
Conway and North Myrtle Beach officials plan to discuss funding Coast at their upcoming budget retreats.
North Myrtle Beach’s budget retreat, which takes place next week, will include discussions about establishing a pilot fare-free summer shuttle program from mid-June through mid-August, city spokesman Pat Dowling said via email. City officials will also talk about a potential North Myrtle Beach-Myrtle Beach route, which would be designed to help people get to work in the city.
Conway’s budget retreat is scheduled for March 5-7. City spokeswoman Taylor Newell said Conway officials have not discussed new potential routes, but they do plan to talk about the possibility of contributing to Coast again. Piascik addressed Conway City Council earlier this month.
Along with those conversations, Piascik said he wants to look at adding service in Socastee and Carolina Forest. He expects to develop a five-year plan for small, gradual growth in the number of routes.
One challenge for the bus service is that residents in the cities are already contributing to Coast financially.
When county leaders changed the funding system for Coast in 2018, they began paying for the bus service from the road use fee, a $50-per-vehicle levy that drivers in both the cities and unincorporated areas pay each year. The idea was that by taking $6.50 from that fee and providing it to Coast, the funding stream would provide the organization with a dedicated revenue of about $2 million annually.
“[That’s] great for us,” said Eickhoff, Coast’s board chairman. “But some of these communities, including North Myrtle, say, ‘Wait a minute. We lose revenue. What are you going to give us?’”
Dowling agreed.
“We’ve been giving to Coast RTA through our road tax and getting no service,” he said. “There’s pent up demand, particularly focused on the summer season.”
But adding a bus route costs about $300,000 — not including the cost of the bus — so Piascik said that growth would be impossible for the already cash-strapped organization without additional support from the cities.
For example, Piascik said Coast receives about $122,000 each year from North Myrtle Beach in road fee revenues.
“We need additional skin in the game,” he said. “It’s been made clear to them I need something from them above and beyond what they consider their current contributions, and they’ve been amenable to that.”
Piascik said he can’t provide additional service in a city that doesn’t offer more than the road fee money when another city is making an additional contribution.
But perhaps the biggest hurdle is Coast’s contract with the county.
During a presentation to Horry County Council’s transportation committee last month, Piascik said he would need the council’s permission to move forward with any expansion before the bank debt is paid off.
He also said his hope is to make minimal service improvements until Coast can make its case for a referendum, either in 2024 or 2026. Coast leaders said they still have many details to work out, including determining what kind of community support they would ask for. All Coast leaders have said is they need a consistent funding source that will allow them to grow. Various options are being discussed, but they don’t plan to pursue another sales tax hike.
“People are getting pennied to death on these sales taxes,” Eickhoff said. “That’s not necessarily the right answer. … The public is getting tired of just, ‘Every time you need something else, add a penny, add a penny.’”
Coast leaders stressed that they need to fund a system that will be able to provide reliable service year-round for locals and accommodate the swell of visitors each tourist season.
“The real issue that we have sort of holistically is that all our funding is on the backs of residents, including federal money,” Piascik said. “We get federal money based on the 300,000 permanent residents that are here. But we have the transportation problems of a region of 650-750,000 on any given summer day. So nothing, including the county monies and the monies from our municipalities, goes towards helping those types of issues.”
Before they can handle a larger budget, Coast leaders said they want to prove they can move beyond the struggles of the last two years, not to mention the issues the bus service faced before Piascik’s tenure began in 2015.
Former Coast CEO Benedict Shogaolu pleaded guilty to public corruption charges in 2006. His replacement, Myers Rollins, was fired in 2014 amid concerns about his handling of a failed bus shelter project.
And Coast still has challenges. The service has lost money because of problems with fare boxes. Its maintenance shop is crumbling and needs to be replaced. Coast officials have also debated how to fairly compensate employees.
Last year, Coast gave employees raises but they also made some staff reductions.
"We need to stay competitive with the drivers, with the mechanics, with all the staff that we have," board member Robert Sheehan said after those changes were approved. "But we also need to reduce our employment base."
Of Coast’s nearly 80 workers, nine positions paid more than $50,000 per year as of Sept. 30, according to public records. Piascik made the most at $151,403, nearly double the second highest paid employee. The organization is developing a compensation plan.
Despite the agency’s challenges in recent years, Coast leaders point out that ridership has increased by 32 % since 2015, and demand is only expected to grow as the population booms. County officials project the number of people living in Horry will nearly double by 2040.
For those who depend on the bus service, Coast is critical.
Cherish Drayton, a Bucksport mother who turned to Coast last year when she didn’t have a vehicle, said she took busses to get to her third-shift job as a night auditor.
“It’s super important,” she said. “I’m a single mom. I have two kids. I take care of my mom as well. So like I can’t really get out. … [Not having transportation] makes it real difficult.”
