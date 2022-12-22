Conway Medical Center’s plan to build a hospital in Carolina Forest cleared a major hurdle last month when state health officials formally approved the project.
But one obstacle remains: CMC needs a rezoning for the 50-bed hospital, and that might not come for months, if not longer. The reason is because last year Horry County Council members delayed a final vote on the zoning change until they could be sure it wouldn’t affect their road-building program.
“It’s going to be a very useful and worthwhile facility to have in that area,” said Horry County Councilman Dennis DiSabato, who supports the hospital and whose district is anchored in Carolina Forest. “[But] we don’t want to jeopardize that investment.”
Roads and the hospital
What DiSabato is referring to is the county’s effort to establish a wetlands mitigation bank. This type of land agreement would allow the county to earn credits by restoring wetlands on a specific property. They would use those credits if they disturb wetlands while building infrastructure projects, such as those in Horry County’s RIDE III road-building program.
The county purchased 3,700 acres along International Drive for a mitigation bank in 2018. The proposed hospital site is adjacent to the county’s property.
County officials became concerned about the future of the mitigation bank in 2020 when the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) asked the county not to rezone the neighboring tract for the hospital.
DNR pointed out that controlled burning was planned for the mitigation bank land, and it already happens on the thousands of acres of nearby public property. Land managers use controlled burns to eliminate the shrubs and overgrowth that choke out rare plants such as the Venus flytrap. The planned burning also reduces the overgrowth that can fuel wildfires.
DNR has argued that the controlled burns in the area are incompatible with a hospital. Since county officials originally intended for DNR to take over the mitigation bank site, they feared that if they couldn’t get the bank approved because of the objections to the hospital, their land purchase would have been for naught.
Conway Medical Center’s plan to build a hospital in a wetlands-laden section of Carolina For…
County and DNR officials met in November 2021, but they couldn’t resolve their differences. With the hospital issue looming, DNR opted to withdraw from the project earlier this year. County officials have spent the last year pursuing a different path: they plan to manage the land themselves.
County officials are negotiating with the S.C. Interagency Review Team (IRT), a group of federal and state agencies that enforce environmental and wildlife regulations. This group will ultimately decide if the county can establish its own mitigation bank without DNR’s help.
During county council’s budget retreat this month, county staff said they hope to soon receive approval for the mitigation bank, though they said they couldn’t provide a specific timeline for that process.
Jason Thompson, who oversees the county’s RIDE III program, said the county plans to submit answers to the interagency team’s latest questions by the end of the year.
“We are much closer than what we were when we started and even where we were six months ago,” he said. “But we have not crossed the finish line yet. … Hopefully we hear some good news.”
Bob Gagne couldn’t figure out why anyone would install mechanical bars on the new section of…
County officials estimate that the mitigation credits from the project will be worth more than $30 million. The county has invested nearly $13 million in the land so far.
“It is looking favorably that we will at least meet what we had originally talked about,” Thompson said of the potential credits. “The project will easily be a break even to a positive for the [return on investment].”
Once the mitigation bank is approved, county officials plan to take up the hospital rezoning again. DiSabato said he plans to vote for the zoning change.
“It’s 100% growth related,” he said. “The more hospitals, the better, in my opinion. I think there’s a need. I think that’s a good area for it. I think their plan is good. I think the facility is going to be one of the most up to date, from a technology standpoint, facilities in the area.”
Although CMC is still waiting on a decision from the county, the healthcare provider secured a victory last month when a legal dispute over the project was settled, according to court records. The next day, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) issued CMC a certificate of need, which in South Carolina is a key approval needed to build new medical facilities.
A CMC spokeswoman declined to comment on DHEC’s decision to issue the certificate.
DHEC spokeswoman Laura Renwick said in an email that three other proposed Horry County hospitals — McLeod Health’s Carolina Forest project, Tidelands Health’s Socastee one and Grand Strand Regional Medical Center’s South Strand Medical Center upgrade — still have not received their certificates of need.
All three projects received temporary approval in July 2021, but ongoing litigation has delayed the process.
DNR wants to buy hospital land
One critical difference between CMC’s $160.8 million project and the hospitals proposed by other providers is that CMC is not seeking to add hospital beds in the county. The organization plans to shift 50 underutilized beds from CMC’s main 210-bed Conway campus to the proposed Carolina Forest hospital. The hospital's services would include emergency care, labor and delivery, cancer care, surgery and imaging.
But DNR officials would rather see that property set aside for conservation land. In fact, they offered to buy the land earlier this year.
Should CMC not construct the hospital, DNR said it would like to have the opportunity to purchase the nearly 360-acre site. The state agency already manages thousands of acres across the road at the Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve, and International Drive has traffic gates that are closed periodically for controlled burning on the state land.
“The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) has a strong interest in conserving this parcel from future development to protect the agency’s ability to close the gates at International Drive and apply prescribed fire to send smoke to the west across International Drive from LOBHP, as well as protect the wetlands and ecological value of the tract,” wrote Lorianne Riggin, director of DNR’s Office of Environmental Programs, in a May 12 email to CMC leaders. “Since the process to develop the tract has seemed to lag, we wondered if CMC intended to still develop the tract. You certainly don’t have to share details of that, but we hope that you will consider the following. The DNR would like to ask that CMC consider giving the DNR the first right of refusal to purchase the parcel if the current site proposal is abandoned.”
Then-CMC President Bret Barr responded in an email saying that the healthcare provider intended to move forward with the hospital, but SCNDR’s interest in the property hasn’t waned, according to a statement provided last week by DNR spokesman Stephen Fastenau.
However, CMC officials have not shown any signs of changing their plans, especially now that they have the certificate of need for the project.
If the hospital is ultimately built, state officials would seek to minimize the impact on the environment.
“Regarding the gates, the relocation of such would have to be agreed upon by both SCDNR and Horry County per the terms of the International Drive Access Easement,” the statement reads. “The agency has not been approached recently about relocating the gates. The gates were installed and agreed to be maintained by the county after the widening of International Drive for the safe operation and application of prescribed burns by agency personnel and most importantly to prevent public injury when smoke could potentially cause hazardous driving conditions. If the hospital is to be constructed, SCDNR hopes that it can work with both Conway Medical Center and the county to develop access to the proposed facilities that does not require the movement of the gates and that minimizes impacts to environmentally sensitive resources.”
Rich McAndrew, who lives in The Farm community near the proposed hospital site, said he’s worried about not only the environmental impact of the hospital but the additional traffic in an already busy area.
“For the life of me, I can’t understand why they’re so stuck on that piece of property,” he said. “There has to be other pieces of property they can look at.”
In recent weeks, a wildlife biologist and former DNR staffer has been holding public meetings about the hospital project at the Carolina Forest Library. Trapper Fowler now works for the Coastal Conservation League, an environmental advocacy group, but before that he was employed with DNR and part of his job kept him at Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve. Fowler said the gates on International Drive can be closed for controlled burning, but there’s a limit to that mitigation.
“You can’t mitigate for a hospital,” he said. “It’s open 365 days, 24-7. You’ve got sick people coming in and out of it. That’s impossible to mitigate for. And I think any burn manager you talk to will tell you the same thing.”
CMC officials have said they could include an air filtration system in the hospital that would be used during controlled burns, but Fowler worries about the impact of the smoke on people entering and leaving the hospital during that time.
He said the burning is vital to the maintenance of the land. And by reducing the fuel for wildfire on the property, the controlled blazes serve as a public safety tool as well.
CMC officials have said that if the property doesn’t become a hospital, under its existing zoning it could be developed into housing. But Fowler stressed that there’s another possibility: DNR could buy it.
“So far in the media all we’ve seen is two options presented,” he said. “That’s either one hospital with these fancy filtration devices or 2,500 homes. This is a third option. It’s conservation land.”
