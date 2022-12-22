Conway Medical Center’s plan to build a hospital in Carolina Forest cleared a major hurdle last month when state health officials formally approved the project.

But one obstacle remains: CMC needs a rezoning for the 50-bed hospital, and that might not come for months, if not longer. The reason is because last year Horry County Council members delayed a final vote on the zoning change until they could be sure it wouldn’t affect their road-building program.

“It’s going to be a very useful and worthwhile facility to have in that area,” said Horry County Councilman Dennis DiSabato, who supports the hospital and whose district is anchored in Carolina Forest. “[But] we don’t want to jeopardize that investment.”

Roads and the hospital

What DiSabato is referring to is the county’s effort to establish a wetlands mitigation bank. This type of land agreement would allow the county to earn credits by restoring wetlands on a specific property. They would use those credits if they disturb wetlands while building infrastructure projects, such as those in Horry County’s RIDE III road-building program.

The county purchased 3,700 acres along International Drive for a mitigation bank in 2018. The proposed hospital site is adjacent to the county’s property.

County officials became concerned about the future of the mitigation bank in 2020 when the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) asked the county not to rezone the neighboring tract for the hospital.

DNR pointed out that controlled burning was planned for the mitigation bank land, and it already happens on the thousands of acres of nearby public property. Land managers use controlled burns to eliminate the shrubs and overgrowth that choke out rare plants such as the Venus flytrap. The planned burning also reduces the overgrowth that can fuel wildfires.

DNR has argued that the controlled burns in the area are incompatible with a hospital. Since county officials originally intended for DNR to take over the mitigation bank site, they feared that if they couldn’t get the bank approved because of the objections to the hospital, their land purchase would have been for naught.