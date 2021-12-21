Coastal Carolina University fired Horry County Councilman Cam Crawford in December 2019 because of alleged sexual misconduct, according to public records.
Crawford has disputed the claims, and last year the school agreed to pay him a $3,825 settlement. The settlement agreement stipulated that neither party would file a lawsuit against the other and that Crawford would refrain from making disparaging comments about the university to any third party, including the media. Neither Coastal nor Crawford admitted wrongdoing as part of the agreement.
Questions about Crawford’s departure from Coastal have swirled for months, particularly after a social media post made unfounded claims about why the councilman is no longer at the university.
Public records obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request show that a female student employee accused Crawford of unwanted touching and kissing on the head. Crawford worked in the CINO card office and was a supervisor of the employee who made the accusations. The CINO card is the university’s official ID and students use those cards to access housing and meal plans.
The woman who made the allegations against Crawford could not be reached for comment.
Crawford, 45, defended his actions.
“Political correctness or standing too close to someone’s safe space should not cost anyone their job, but that’s what happened,” Crawford said in an email to MyHorryNews.com. “My southern mannerisms, friendly gestures, and normal greetings amongst friends were used against me. The cancel culture phenomenon cost me my job.”
On Nov. 15, 2019, Coastal notified Crawford of a Title IX investigation into his actions following a complaint by a woman who worked with him. Part of the Education Amendments of 1972, Title IX is federal law that prohibits discrimination in public education on the basis of sex. The law covers sexual harassment and misconduct.
Crawford was placed on “unpaid status” and told to turn in all university property in his possession.
Shortly after Coastal opened the investigation, Crawford retained a law firm that sent a letter to the university on Nov. 19, 2019, asking CCU not to release any records of the investigation.
“Mr. Crawford is particularly concerned that CCU will not maintain this investigation as confidentially as possible,” wrote attorney J. Paul Porter of the law firm Cromer Babb Porter & Hicks, LLC. “This could have a very damaging effect on Mr. Crawford and his wife who are both elected public servants. I caution you to ensure that all information gathered or shared in the process of this investigation is done on a strictly need-to-know basis. I also recommend that should the University receive an SCFOI request for information relating to this allegation and Mr. Crawford’s leave that all such documents be appropriately withheld from production…”
Crawford has served on county council since 2015 and his wife, Heather Ammons Crawford, has served in the state House of Representatives since 2012.
On Dec. 16, 2019, the university sent Crawford another letter with the results of the investigation into “the allegations of discriminatory behaviors relating to physical contact with student employees, kissing of a student employee’s head, and additional behaviors of a sexual nature.”
The school said “the evidence does support a finding that Mr. Crawford violated University policies UNIV-466 Title IX Statement of Non-Discrimination and UNIV-468 Sexual Misconduct Policy.”
The school said it found evidence supporting “continuous physical contact with student employee supervisees which included hugging and touching of hand and/or arm,” evidence supporting “kissing of a student employee’s head” and a “Failure to cease behavior after counseling with direct supervisor.”
The student employee on Nov. 12, 2019 sent an email to Crawford’s supervisor detailing some of the behavior problems she claimed to have experienced since her date of hire in August 2017.
She said Crawford would hug and kiss her in an “affectionate manner,” whispered in her ear about another student worker, blew her a kiss, and said he “touches my leg or arm when speaking to me on a weekly basis.”
The student said Crawford would routinely place himself within a one-foot radius of her person, had touched her on her torso, hair, both arms, both hands including hand-holding, grabbed her right leg above her ankle and slung his arm around her. He “openly expressed verbal affection in a paternal sense often quoting ‘I think of you as my own daughter,’ or ‘If I ever had/have a daughter I would want her to be exactly like you,’” she wrote.
The student said she would often step away from him, turn her back to him and move away from him when he tried to touch her. She wrote that she asked Crawford to stay out of her personal space and that his behavior made her “feel extremely uncomfortable.”
University records show allegations that Crawford would reach across his desk to touch the complainant’s arm, and once “made a comment to the effect of ‘Don’t leave me with her,’ referring to another student employee.”
He was accused of touching the complainant’s hair on two occasions; one where “Cam Crawford touched the back of [redacted] head/hair in a petting manner, and another where Cam Crawford touched the ends of [redacted] hair when noticing that [redacted] had recently colored hair.”
Crawford also told someone not to get a belly button piercing “because it’s not attractive,” according to the documents.
The complainant told Crawford’s supervisor about the issues and the supervisor addressed the complaints with Crawford but the behavior continued, records say. But Crawford called the accusations “spurious,” and denied that any of his conduct was romantic in nature.
“One detail that particularly concerns me is that it has been asserted that the alleged wrongful conduct by me was ‘continuous’ and that I was warned by my supervisor about it. Both of these assertions are objectively false,” Crawford wrote to Beverly Landrum, CCU’s vice president for human resources. “I deny that I engaged in any conduct that was wrongful, and I further know that the limited and benign conduct at issue which did occur was not continuous by any means. Finally, I was never warned at all by my supervisor or anyone else that my conduct was uncalled for or otherwise questionable or inappropriate.”
Crawford stood by those statements in an email to MyHorryNews.com, saying his supervisor never met with him about the issue until after the student’s complaint was filed.
“None of the allegations made against me were sexual in nature,” Crawford added in his email. “Neither my conduct nor mannerisms were ever sexual in nature towards her during the nearly three years we worked together. Any suggestion that my mannerisms, greetings, or how close I stand to someone when speaking is sexual in nature is patently, substantively, and completely wrong.”
During the university’s investigation, Crawford admitted to giving the student a “peck” on the head, but maintained it was not romantic in nature, the public records say. He admitted to hugging a student employee but described it “the way I might hug my niece or my mother-in-law,” records show. He admitted that it was possible he touched students’ shoulders or backs in passing, but that it was not intentional.
“As she described in her statement to the CCU Title IX interim official, my behavior was parental in nature. I am a married man, and I am in love with my wife,” Crawford wrote to MyHorryNews.com. “I was never told that my manners made her feel uncomfortable during the nearly three years she worked for me on campus. My wife and I considered her a friend, who also worked with us in a political capacity off-campus.”
Public records show Crawford denied unwanted touching of students’ hands, arms or shoulders when speaking to them, and denied invading anyone’s private space. “Cam Crawford has not been asked to step backwards and has not noticed anyone else step backwards in an effort to increase space between them,” according to a document summarizing Crawford’s response to the allegations.
None of the previous evaluations in Crawford's file include similar allegations.
Crawford admitted he had blown kisses to student employees before, but said the gesture consisted of a “kiss of the hand and then raising the hand, palm facing outward, almost like one would do when giving a high five,” the records said. “The gesture, as demonstrated, does not actually involve a pretend blowing action. Cam Crawford specified that this gesture is not romantic in nature.”
Crawford wanted to make sure the university had a record of his stance. In the letter to Landrum disputing the allegations, he wrote, “I request this letter be placed in my personnel file so that it is clear that I have not conceded too and will not legitimize the initial accusations against me. I additionally ask, should my file ever have to be produced to any third party for any reason, that this letter be appropriately included with it.”
Crawford said in an email that the “alleged contact did not satisfy any of the definitions in the university’s 17-page sexual harassment policy or the law. This policy lists factors on discipline — none of which support termination. CCU did not apply the policy nor the standard appropriately. I was not given sufficient notice and I was also denied counsel in some instances.”
Records show that Crawford appealed his termination, pursuant to university policy. Crawford and the school ultimately agreed to a settlement with the terms that Crawford would withdraw his grievance and appeal, and neither party would file legal action against each other.
The terms of the settlement allowed Crawford to resign retroactively, with the resignation effective as of Nov. 15, 2019, the day the university notified him of the investigation.
The settlement also included a non-disparagement clause whereby Crawford agreed to "not make any negative or disparaging statements about the University, the University's affiliated foundations, their present and former employees, directors, officers, trustees, or agents, to the media or to any other party."
In an email, Crawford said he had to be careful in commenting about this matter because of the settlement.
Crawford said he considered filing a lawsuit against the school, “but at the time I simply did not have tens of thousands of dollars for lawyers to fight for a job that quite frankly, I no longer wanted.”
Coastal spokeswoman Martha Hunn declined to comment on the university’s handling of the Crawford case.
