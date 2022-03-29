If you’re driving along Highway 17 in Little River and get stuck at the Fairway Drive traffic light at the right time, you might find yourself staring off to the side of the road at a man with a truck, a trailer and two tortoises.
Randy Gallagher, 72, lives in Calabash, and takes his tortoises out about every week to various locations in the area. Sometimes he’s in Little River, sometimes somewhere else.
All of his tortoises are Sulcatas, which are native to the Sahara Desert, except for Joe, his Aldabra. Joe's historical lineage goes back to Aldabra Island, northeast of Madagascar.
Gallagher has more than just a couple tortoises. He hatched Ben, his first Sulcata tortoise, when he was 12 years old. Now he oversees 50 tortoises and often takes a couple out in public in order to solicit donations for their upkeep.
“We’re a rescue unit, money helps us keep ‘em up,” he said.
Gallagher was born in Albemarle, North Carolina, and worked in the textile industry. He’s always loved animals. “I rescue anything that doesn’t have fur,” he said. And he cares for tortoises as a way to stay busy during retirement, traveling all over the eastern United States to take tortoises from folks who no longer want them.
“I been messing with turtles my whole life, snakes, just get more than you can take care of half the time,” he said. “Since I retired, pretty much this is all I do is play with turtles, or snakes. Just make sure they got homes.”
Caring for the tortoises is a full-time job.
Gallagher said he goes through thousands of dollars per month to care for the tortoises, which he feeds a diet including lettuce, squash, zucchini and "anything green." The tortoises are cold-blooded so they need to be kept warm during the winter. And they have a penchant for trying to get out of whatever enclosure they’re in, so making sure they don’t escape is another challenge.
“It’s a lot of work,” he said. “You ain’t gonna take no vacations. For most people it’s too taxing. You might spend a whole night with one worrying about it. You can’t tie ‘em to a tree and leave it like you would a dog.”
The import of Sulcatas was banned in 2000, but breeders have kept the states in fully supply. A female can lay dozens, if not hundreds, of eggs per year. And there’s a big market for the cute little crawlers, who can grow up to hundreds of pounds and outlive their owners.
To help address the tortoise surplus, Susan Tellem and her husband founded the Malibu, California-based non-profit American Tortoise Rescue in 1990, and have helped re-home over 4,000 tortoises. They also founded World Turtle Day, celebrated on May 23.
“When we got our first Sulcata was 25 years ago,” Tellem said. “That’s when I started doing my homework and realized what a problem it was going to be. If you want to adopt, there’s plenty of them because they're so destructive and so big. They’ll eat you out of house and home. They’re a pain. Everybody wants to get rid of them. Every day I get an email 'I need to get rid of my Sulcata.' It’s difficult to find people to take them.”
In the past, Sulcatas would sell for $2,000 or $3,000, according to Tellem. But now you can buy small ones for under $50 from a wide range of suppliers and pet shops. That attracts a large market of buyers, many of whom are unprepared for the commitment.
“I just got an email from a woman yesterday,” Tellem said. “It’s about 9 months old and she wants to get rid of it already. People don’t understand how much work it is.”
Owners will have to spend more money on food, shelter and possibly expensive vet bills as the tortoises grow up.
A regular vet won’t be able to treat a Sulcata, so if one needs treatment, so a vet who specializes in exotics would be required. Gallagher said the vet he used recently retired, and he’ll have to find another one qualified to treat his animals if needed.
Gallagher, too, is not a fan of the breeders, who saturate the market with far more tortoises than people who are willing and able to raise one.
“It’s like what I think about fat people going to a Golden Corral: stupid,” Gallagher said. “I definitely wouldn’t want to breed ‘em, but I don’t want anybody to keep ‘em if they can’t take care of ‘em.”
Once Gallagher dies or is unable to take care of the grown tortoises, he said his wife will sell them off.
“She won’t be able to take care of ‘em,” he said. “That’s a burden. You’ve really gotta be strong to be able to mess with these things. They’re like big children. If you don’t watch ‘em, something’ll happen.”
To find out where to see the tortoises, Gallagher said folks should call his wife's number at 843-385-2439.
