Earline Washington left Wednesday’s Burgess community meeting frustrated.
Horry County staff and an engineering firm had set up the event at the South Strand Recreation Center to discuss plans for a development of nearly 4,000 homes beside St. James High School. But some residents who attended the meeting came away with more questions than answers.
“That’s a joke,” said Washington, who lives on Holmestown Road. “They’re listening to you, but they don’t hear you.”
The landowner needs the site rezoned to build the project, which includes thousands of single-family homes as well as apartments and commercial space.
Washington had hoped to learn about the road improvements that would be made to handle the influx of traffic and the schools that would be added for the families moving to the new neighborhood. St. James High School is already at 108% capacity, according to county records.
Other residents shared the same concerns.
“I feel like we’re being placated tonight,” said Terri Ciocci, who lives in the nearby Prince Creek development. “[They’re] saying ‘OK, we had a public meeting. We took their concerns and addressed them.’ At the many community meetings that I’ve been to in the past, when I got that response, I always knew that this was more or less a done deal. Live with it.”
The entire tract is about 1,400 acres, but the rezoning covers 706 of them. The parcel borders S.C. 707 on the east with the Waccamaw River to the west. The property is adjacent to the high school and also borders the Blackmoor Golf Club.
Walter Warren of Thomas & Hutton, the engineering firm working on the project, said the development would have some commercial spaces along the S.C. 707 corridor. The latest plans show the heart of the development would consist of 2,282 single-family homes and 1,590 multi-family units.
County officials have said the project could include a variety of building styles, including townhomes, an active adult community, apartments and carriage houses. Housing demands can change over time, and officials said the developer wants to have options.
If the property is not rezoned, it could still be developed into about 4,500 townhomes, though officials said that’s unlikely given the market demand.
The project went before the county’s planning commission last week, but Warren asked that a vote be postponed until the Jan. 6 meeting. Residents voiced concerns about the project at the commission meeting, and another public hearing is scheduled for the Jan. 6 meeting.
Once the commission makes its recommendation, the rezoning request goes to Horry County Council for a final approval. The council typically holds a public hearing at the second of the three votes needed to pass a rezoning.
But the project could be delayed again. Under county policy, an applicant can ask the planning commission for two deferrals, meaning Warren could request a second one. The planning commission could also seek a deferral, and commissioners have indicated that they want to see more details about the project, including some answers to residents’ questions.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” said Pam Dawson, the commissioner who represents the Burgess area. “We need to be very deliberative about this.”
Dawson, who lives in Prince Creek, has said she would like to see the project developed under one detailed plan rather than in a piecemeal fashion.
“There’s going to be growth,” she said. “And we’ve just got to be prepared to do it responsibly.”
Horry County Councilman Gary Loftus, whose district includes the site in question, said he’s heard universal opposition to the project but he’s waiting to see what is presented to council before he decides how he’ll vote.
“What they bring to council may be entirely different than what they’re showing here,” he said. “I would strongly suggest they do that.”
Like county staff, Loftus and area residents remains concerned about density and how much traffic the development would create. County staff have estimated the project, which accesses S.C. 707, would generate an additional 43,000 vehicle trips per day.
“Since 707 has been widened, it’s become a racetrack for the most part,” Ciocci said. “And there’s a lot of blind spots on that road, especially up near the high school and near Blackmoor. And so we were hoping to see that they might be considering alternate ways in and out of where this is.”
It’s unclear how the residents’ reactions to the project could influence the developer’s plans.
Warren said his team would be compiling the residents' concerns and talking with county staff about options. He said it was too early to speculate about any potential changes.
“We gathered a lot of good information from a lot of interesting people,” he said.
As they left the meeting, some attendees questioned how much input they would actually have in this process.
“They’re not going to listen to the citizens that live around here and have to deal with the congestion,” said Charlene Hoback, who has a condo in the area but had considered moving here permanently. “They’re just letting you say your piece just to appease you, and they’re going ahead and doing exactly what they want to do.”
Washington agreed.
“It’s all about the dollar signs,” she said. “And it’s not my dollars, [it’s] their dollars.”
