Ryan Thompson (right) with Thomas & Hutton talks about a proposal to build more than 2,000 single family homes, 1,500-plus multi-family homes and 552,000 square feet of commercial space near St. James High School during a meeting at the South Strand Recreation Center on Wednesday. Thomas & Hutton, the engineering firm working on the project, is seeking the rezoning around the high school to allow for the development on more than 700 acres. The property is adjacent to Blackmoor Golf Course in the Burgess community. Burgess is about 17,939 acres or 28 square miles that stretches from U.S. 17 Bypass to the Waccmaw River and from Holmestown Road to south of S.C. 544. There are about 32,810 people in 19,210 structures, according to the 2020 census. Excluding the Waccamaw River, 25% of the community is water and wetlands. If the county planning department approves the rezoning, it could take a decade to build the project. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com