Ryan Thompson (right) with Thomas & Hutton talks about a proposal to build more than 2,000 single family homes, 1,500-plus multi-family homes and 552,000 square feet of commercial space near St. James High School during a meeting at the South Strand Recreation Center on Wednesday. Thomas & Hutton, the engineering firm working on the project, is seeking the rezoning around the high school to allow for the development on more than 700 acres. The property is adjacent to Blackmoor Golf Course in the Burgess community. Burgess is about 17,939 acres or 28 square miles that stretches from U.S. 17 Bypass to the Waccmaw River and from Holmestown Road to south of S.C. 544. There are about 32,810 people in 19,210 structures, according to the 2020 census. Excluding the Waccamaw River, 25% of the community is water and wetlands. If the county planning department approves the rezoning, it could take a decade to build the project. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Facing pushback from the Burgess community, an engineering firm withdrew a request to rezone more than 700 acres for a major development beside St. James High School.
The Horry County Planning Commission expected to discuss the rezoning at its Thursday meeting, but the applicant pulled the request that afternoon.
"I'm very sorry that you wasted your time to come out here," planning commissioner Pam Dawson told the residents who showed up to the meeting at the Horry County Government and Justice Center in Conway. Dawson represents that district that includes the site.
If the applicant wants to seek the same rezoning for this property, the firm will have to wait a year to apply, according to county policy.
As recently as Tuesday night, the applicant planned to attend Thursday's meeting and discuss the proposal, which called for building 1,907 single-family homes and 1,210 multi-family units near the intersection of S.C. 707 and Salem Road. The proposal also included 552,000 square feet of commercial space.
“We’ll cover [the plans] pretty thoroughly Thursday,” said Walter Warren of Thomas & Hutton, the engineering firm working on the project, on Tuesday. “That’s the right time to do it.”
Burgess is about 17,939 acres or 28 square miles that stretches from U.S. 17 Bypass to the Waccmaw River and from Holmestown Road to south of S.C. 544. There are about 32,810 people in 19,210 structures, according to the 2020 census. Excluding the Waccamaw River, 25% of the community is water and wetlands. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Burgess community meeting about proposed development
Records included in the planning commission's packet showed a reduction from the 2,282 single-family homes and 1,210 multi-family units originally proposed for the site. Warren had said residents’ concerns “definitely” led to changes in the plans.
The entire tract is about 1,400 acres, but the rezoning covers 706 of them. The parcel borders S.C. 707 on the east with the Waccamaw River to the west. The property is adjacent to the high school and also borders the Blackmoor Golf Club.
The landowner needed the property rezoned to build the project. If the property is not rezoned, townhomes could still be constructed there.
Since the original development plans were announced, neighbors have raised concerns about traffic congestion and school overcrowding. Many packed a community meeting held at the South Strand Recreation Center last month. The Greater Burgess Community Association also sent a letter to the planning commission outlining its opposition to the project.
“We view the plan as presented and the development agreement as incomplete,” wrote Al Jordan, the association’s president. “We have serious concerns including but not limited to the number of dwelling units as well as the density, additional traffic and other impacts on the infrastructure such as stormwater, schools and police and fire/rescue services. We do not believe the plan as presented is in keeping with the character of the Burgess Community. The Burgess Community Area Plan calls for ‘Encourage new residential development to be of appropriate density for the existing suburban community.’”
Warren asked the commission to defer a vote on the rezoning at its last meeting and he could have requested a second deferral Thursday.
