Auburn Fowler’s family typically follows the same tradition: celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, then pick out a Fraser fir at Booth’s Christmas Tree Farm that weekend.
This year she couldn’t wait.
At 8 a.m. Saturday, before the sun could even melt the November frost, she had her cup of coffee in hand and sons, ages 8 and 5, in tow as she scanned the rows of trees. It was Booth’s opening day of the season, and the Fowlers got there as soon as the owners unlocked the gates.
“There’s a limited supply this year,” she said. “They have the really big trees and then the smaller trees, but it’s like the middle of the road ones [that are tough to find], which is what we usually get.”
This season marks 60 years that Booth’s has sold Christmas trees at the 140-acre farm along Adrian Highway about 30 miles from Myrtle Beach. And it’s easily been one of the family’s toughest.
In early September, Lauren Booth received a call from her North Carolina supplier of Fraser firs — the most popular trees sold at Booth’s — informing her that she couldn’t get any 8-9-foot trees or 9-10-footers because the grower didn’t have any available.
She would normally sell about 750 of them.
“That’s 750 families that I won’t be able to provide for,” she said. “Those are my big sellers.”
Booth grows six varieties of Christmas trees: white pine, Virginia pine, red cedar, Carolina Sapphire, Clemson Greenspire and Leyland Cypress. But the Booths buy the Fraser firs, which don’t grow in this area, and resell them. The firs are particularly popular in a community with many transplants. About two-thirds of the trees sold at Booth’s are this variety.
“The people that move here from up North … they go out and look at our fields and they’re like, ‘That’s not a Christmas tree,’” Lauren Booth said. “This [Fraser fir] is what they’re used to.”
Although Booth’s had turned to the same seller for 35 years, suddenly Lauren Booth was frantically calling other growers looking for trees. Either folks had no Fraser firs or they wanted way too much money for them. She also took care to avoid scammers preying on desperate farmers.
She finally found someone with Balsam firs in the popular sizes, but she could only secure about 350 of them.
“I’m hoping the public will be OK with those Balsam firs,” she said. “I’ve never had anything [shipped] but a Fraser fir.”
Lauren Booth is the third generation of her family to tend Christmas trees.
In 1962, her grandfather LaRue Booth grew tobacco and raised hogs, but he began selling Christmas trees to supplement his income. He planted cedars to grow his own crop.
Lauren Booth’s father Haley was 14 when the family started in the tree business. Haley Booth did other work, too, first operating an auto body shop and later running a home repair business. He gave up the repair company last year, but he kept growing Christmas trees.
He started work at 6 a.m. Saturday, preparing garland for orders and making sure the farm was ready for guests. Just before 8 a.m., he was warming his hands over the woodburning stove inside his former body shop.
Wearing a tan John Deere hat, flannel shirt and jeans, he said there’s a simple reason why he won’t leave his side gig.
“It’s mainly the families that come out,” said Haley Booth, who will soon turn 74. “The kids are excited to pick out a tree."
Another fixture at the farm is wreathmaker Angie Brunson.
In the same old body shop, this time of year she can be found shaping tree branches into decorations while her coworker shells pecans.
For about 50 years, Brunson has worked at Booth’s. As a kid, she and her sister would visit the farm to buy things. One day, the founder LaRue Booth asked them if they wanted a job.
Over the decades, she’s planted trees, trimmed them and occasionally driven a truck.
“Did it all,” she said.
In all that time, Brunson estimates that she’s only missed about one week at the end of one season because of arthritis in her knees.
The 73-year-old looks forward to each November.
“We see most of our friends come back,” she said. “They’d be so glad to come out here.”
Since its founding, Booth’s has seen generations of families visit the farm. The owners even look for certain people at specific times. They always set aside a 5-foot tree for a woman who waits until Christmas Eve to buy one. And they make sure to help load up a tree for the widow who drives her late husband’s truck to the farm. They even put the stand on it so it’s easier for her to unload.
“Family traditions,” Lauren Booth said. “And a lot of people [are] making new traditions. We get a lot of new families. … They want to have some type of tradition with their kids.”
But helping others continue their holiday traditions isn’t an easy task. Like her father and grandfather, Lauren Booth grows Christmas trees in between working a full-time job (she's a real estate appraiser).
“It’s a lot of work, and you only get paid one time a year,” she said of selling Christmas trees. “It’s more of a hobby farm. The tree farm pays for itself. … People think we make a lot of money, but we don’t make a lot of money.”
There have been hard years before. In 2017, a tornado destroyed trees, ripped the roofs off outbuildings and leveled barns. Gusting hurricanes forced the family to spend countless hours straightening slouching trees.
And the recession of 2008 meant a sharp reduction in customer purchases, leaving farmers across the country holding many trees they couldn’t sell.
That winter, the Booths dragged 400 unsold Christmas trees into the woods.
Even though the recession hit nearly 15 years ago, the impact of that event would affect the supply of trees in future years. Farmers began planting fewer seedlings, and over time there weren’t as many trees available to purchase. For the South Carolina farms importing Fraser firs, that’s been a struggle.
“It’s been a challenge for a couple years now and it’s not going to go away for a couple more years,” said Bryan Price, president of the South Carolina Christmas Tree Association, which represents nearly 50 farms in the Palmetto State. “Some [farms] are not able to get trees at all. But that’s kind of the way the system’s set up right now.”
Price said his Lexington farm was able to secure Fraser firs for the season, and Booth’s had been able to do the same until this year.
But other challenges hit the industry, too. Supply chain woes and rising prices from inflation (think fertilizer, shipping, pesticides) have also driven up the price of Christmas trees for the farmer, and that cost is passed on to those buying them.
“The prices have continued to go up, up, up every year,” Price said. “We’re paying pretty much double for some of the trees [compared to] what we were paying several years ago. … We’re trying to hold the line as much as we can, but prices have just gone up on us so much that we’ve got to go up on the prices of trees to try to recoup some of our costs.”
At Booth’s, prices are up about 20%. Yet that didn’t stop a crowd from forming Saturday morning. By 8:10 a.m., 25 vehicles had parked in the grassy field across from the tree selection.
Michelle and Roy Bridge of Myrtle Beach were the first folks to start eyeballing trees. This was their fourth year buying from Booth’s.
Originally from upstate New York, they sought a tall Fraser fir, something just north of 10 feet that would look majestic beneath their high ceiling. Last year, they waited until after Thanksgiving and the selection was picked over. This year, Michelle Bridge called ahead and was told to be there on Day 1. So they woke their 4-year-old granddaughter Charlotte up early so they could make the 40-minute drive to the farm.
“All the big trees go quickly,” Michelle Bridge said.
Despite the difficulties this year, Lauren Booth beamed on opening day. She had posted updates about the Fraser firs on her Facebook page, and for weeks folks had called asking about her inventory. Demand certainly hadn’t diminished.
“I am optimistic,” she said. “There’s been a lot of people calling, and a lot of people that are looking. They’re ready to put their tree up.”
Auburn Fowler certainly was. She grew up a stone’s throw from Booth’s, and her grandfather even traded produce with Haley Booth.
She plans to travel after Thanksgiving and didn’t want to wait too long to buy her tree.
And she wasn’t shopping anywhere else.
“They’ve been doing it for so many years,” she said. “I can’t believe it’s been 60 years. … We always like to do a real tree.”
