Bryan Hopkins didn’t know what to make of the folks cooking chicken bog in the giant wok at the Loris Bog-Off.
The couple had mixed sweet peas, corn and even mushrooms into the bog staples of chicken and rice. Apparently other guests didn’t care for it, either. They kept asking Hopkins where they could toss their samples.
“It was a mess,” the 60-year-old chicken bog connoisseur said.
Sometimes the simple approach works best. Hopkins would know. He’s won the Bog-Off once and finished second twice. And on Oct. 17, he hopes his blend of chicken, kielbasa, yellow onions, salt and black pepper will help him make another run at the title.
“It’s fun to do and it helps Loris out,” he said. “Those little small towns like that, they don’t get a lot of recognition.”
The Bog-Off has long been the biggest event in Loris. A celebration of both the community and one of its favorite dishes, this will be the 41st festival for the city. Earlier this month, the Loris Chamber of Commerce received approval to host the event from the S.C. Department of Commerce. There will be some changes to account for COVID-19 protocols, but the traditional cook-off is still on schedule.
“We’re going to kind of shrink it down,” said Samantha Norris, the chamber’s executive director. “It’s going to still have all the same stuff. It’s just going to be in a controlled environment.”
What that means is the festival’s organizers will fence in seven acres in the city and monitor the size of the crowd by tracking tickets.
“Our main goal is to control the crowd,” Norris said. “The only way we feel comfortable with controlling the crowd is to fence it in and ticket it. … [That way] we know how many people are inside.”
Norris is grateful that state officials, who evaluate events of 250 people or more, supported the Bog-Off proposal. She also sees the festival as a shot in the arm for the community.
“It’s a good thing,” she said. “People are ready to get out and do some activities. … I hope it helps the businesses, but I need everybody to stay safe.”
Initially, Norris wanted to at least host the cooking contest, but she wasn’t sure if COVID-19 rules would prohibit even that. Under the commerce department’s policies, the full event can go on: car show, tractor show, stage, vendors and, of course, the cooking contest.
That’s where Hopkins plans to be next month. For years, he’s cooked from the Bog-Off space beside one of his buddies. His 21-year-old daughter helps him out, too.
And while he’s seen cooks use everything from celery to chicken stock to liven up their bog, he focuses on the essentials.
“It’s the chicken you get,” he said. “I like to use a fresh hen … because they have more fat. And I think the more fat you have, that’s where your flavor comes from.”
