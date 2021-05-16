Topless shot girls wearing nothing but pasties and thongs stuffed with cash roamed the dense crowd at Suck Bang Blow as blue lights from the stage at the back of the bar shot over the large open-air complex, directing attention to the unmissable cloud of billowing white smoke from the roaring biker burnouts at the other end.
One of bike week's biggest nights drew a crowd of hundreds to party under Saturday's crescent moon.
Outside along U.S. 17 Business, Sweet T and Rooster’s BBQ truck lured pedestrians with delicacies such as a pound of fries for $6, or for $4, “Teez nuts,” described as “fried dough with choice of raspberry, caramel or chocolate sauce drizzled on top.”
Chad Queen, AKA, “Razzle Dazzle,” from Barnwell, won the burnout contest, and with it, more than $200 in cash. He said he comes to Murrells Inlet as often as he can, but Saturday was the first time he entered into the crowd-pleasing event. Unfortunately, his explanation of how, exactly, to do a burnout contained too many expletives to print.
Still, he had high praise for SBB, and plans to spend his winnings on a new tire.
“Best biker bar, one-stop shop ever,” Dazzle said. “You got good food, you got good entertainment, you got the sexiest bartenders.”
Lee Kirby, who goes by “Stretch,” had a couple of accessories that were a hit with the ladies: his two dogs. Lil’ Man wore a leather dog jacket and walked around on a leash while Lil’ Bit, a chihuahua with a taste for Jack and Coke, stayed snuggled in Stretch’s jacket.
The Sunshine State biker is a regular at the Daytona, Florida, rally, but this was his first year at Harley week in Murrells Inlet.
“I’ve rode since I was in my 20s,” Kirby said. “I quit when I had my kids. I just started back riding about five years ago.” He rides with a club called the Hardcore Confederates, and his allegiance is unmistakable: the group’s logo is tattooed on his arm and his bike features a large confederate battle flag.
He became involved with the group when his terminally ill step-daughter died. “They raised $4,800 for her funeral,” he said.
His favorite part about riding is the “freedom, the wind, get out and go,” he explained. “Run 80, 90, 100 [mph] down the interstate.”
His dog Lil’ Bit acquired her taste for booze when she was six weeks old and had a taste of his drink at a bar. Incidentally, Jack and Coke is also Stretch’s favorite.
“When she’s out, she will not touch water,” Kirby added. “When she’s in the vest, she won’t touch water.”
In front of the bar, Alex Matev was quickly sewing patches on bikers’ leather vests. Smaller patches took a matter of seconds. It’s a skill he’s known his whole life.
“My daycare used to be my grandfather’s upholstery shop,” said Matev, who’s originally from Bulgaria and learned the trade from his parents. “Typically, our men does upholstery and our women do tailoring. So my sister is a famous tailor, I’m an upholster and a patch man. My father’s an upholster, my grandfather’s an upholster. My mother’s a tailor.”
Matev won a green card lottery in the early 2000s, and has stayed in the U.S. ever since. He enjoys working for the Daytona-based PatchStop.
“It’s fun and a unique chance to travel, and actually get paid for travel,” he said.
Also hanging out near the front were Wayne and Vandee Pinnix of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, who started the popular Facebook group "Biker Trash Nation."
Wayne Pinnix had a scantily-clad blow-up doll named Biker Betty, who spent most of her time posing for pictures with other riders, with some support, of course.
“She’s just kind of like our little mascot,” Wayne Pinnix said. His wife gave him the doll. “About eight years ago [she] said that she was finally going to give me a threesome and was bringing somebody with her. This was her. So it’s been a running joke.”
Wayne Pinnix said "Biker Trash Nation" was originally his wife’s idea. They found that they couldn’t text everyone who wanted to ride with them every time they went out, so they started a Facebook page instead.
“This was her idea to try to give people an idea of when we would ride somewhere; we’d just put it on the page,” he said. “It started out as Biker Trash Bulletin Board. After it we went past like 500 people, I said, ‘Honey, I’m gonna change the name,’ so it went from that to Biker Trash Nation.’ It’s been growing. We’ve been in business since 2015.”
Now, the group has a clothing line and organizes rides for charity.
“We put on a big rally in our hometown every year,” Wayne Pinnix said. “We raise money for toys for tots. We do our own toy run. If anybody goes down, we try to help raise money for ‘em.”
“We’ve got about 34,000 members now,” Vandee Pinnix said. “It’s crazy. It’s snowballed. It’s kinda turned into apparel and everything.”
After a year of events canceled or toned down because of COVID, "Biker Trash Nation" riders weren’t the only folks out enjoying the cool evening weather.
“This is a huge turnout,” Vandee Pinnix said, adding that she hadn’t seen such a large crowd in years. “We’re so happy to see people out and about having a good time. After last year, the businesses need it, the vendors. We want to be back in Myrtle Beach.
“Even with the gas panic, shortage and everything,” she said. “l mean, look what’s happened. Obviously, everybody managed to get down here because this is crazy.”
