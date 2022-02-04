911

A 39-year-old bicyclist died at the hospital after he was hit by an SUV around 5:30 a.m. on Red Bluff Road in Loris.

Dameion Fowler of Loris was hit by a 2011 Nissan SUV near Suggs Street and Silver Sand Drive, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office and S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee.

The Nissan was going north on Red Bluff Road when it struck the rear of Fowler's bicycle, Lee said. 

The highway patrol is investigating. 

Fowler was a community activist who focused on racial equity in Horry County, particularly in the county education system.

Educational justice meeting

The Horry County Alliance for Educational Justice held a meeting in 2017 at Cherry Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Conway. Officials from the Horry County school board were in attendance. Pictured, left to right on the back row, are HCAEJ Vice President Dameion Fowler, Horry County Board of Education Chairman Joe Defeo, HCAEJ President Abdullah Mustafa and Janet Graham, the Horry County school board member representing Conway and Carolina Forest.

