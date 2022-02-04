A 39-year-old bicyclist died at the hospital after he was hit by an SUV around 5:30 a.m. on Red Bluff Road in Loris.
Dameion Fowler of Loris was hit by a 2011 Nissan SUV near Suggs Street and Silver Sand Drive, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office and S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee.
The Nissan was going north on Red Bluff Road when it struck the rear of Fowler's bicycle, Lee said.
The highway patrol is investigating.
Fowler was a community activist who focused on racial equity in Horry County, particularly in the county education system.
Check back for updates.
