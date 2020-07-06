Authorities were called to a deadly incident involving a farm tractor that happened near Loris on Monday.
The incident happened in the Oakdale community, Lt. Robert Rudelitch of the Loris Fire Department said in a news release. One person was killed.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol, Horry County Police Department, Horry County Coroner's Office and Horry County Fire Rescue all responded to the call.
Rudelitch said Horry County police and the Horry County Coroner's Office are leading the investigation.
Check back for updates.
