Atlantic Beach town council on Monday voted to pass first reading of a building moratorium along Highway 17.

The ordinance applies only to highway commercial zoning and is meant to put a pause on new building permits until recommendations from the town’s planning commission on changes to the town’s zoning ordinances pass second reading.

“The town council desires to impose a moratorium on the issuance of building permits for new structures in the highway commercial district until the planning commission can make recommendations to town council, if any, regarding changes to the town zoning ordinance, use tables, or map(s), and town council can consider those recommendations after a public hearing and two readings,” the ordinance states.

The ordinance will expire in six months unless council repeals it and exempts federal, state and local projects “otherwise authorized by law, properties with existing lawful agreements with the town already in place, and those with valid vested rights.”

The moratorium comes as the town’s planning commission is waiting for Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments’ planning and zoning expert Carole Coleman to make recommendations for changes to the city’s land management ordinance that would prevent drug rehab clinics from opening up.

After the city received a proposal for a drug rehabilitation clinic on Highway 17, the city contracted with WRCOG for zoning assistance in changing the definition of what’s permitted under the city’s highway zoning to make drug clinics a “special exception,” meaning they would require special permission from the board of zoning appeals before they can set up shop.

Right now, the clinic is considered a permitted-by-right use under the city’s zoning code, but is widely opposed by both town leadership and citizenry. Town Manager Benjamin Quattlebaum said he denied the proposal for building code reasons, but the clinic could still apply again under the city’s current zoning ordinances. To date, it has not, Quattlebaum during the Monday meeting.

While it will take between 60 and 120 days to overhaul the town’s land management uses, the building moratorium only requires one more reading by town council to become effective.

Atlantic Beach Mayor Jake Evans said the building moratorium on land with the highway commercial zoning along Highway 17 has nothing to do with the proposed drug clinic, although it would prevent any construction on the parcel of property where the clinic was planned.

“We’re looking at a beautification project on Highway 17,” Evans said. When asked if the building moratorium was related to the clinic, he replied, “No, nothing at all; not at all.”

He said he didn’t have many details on the project

“[I] don’t have any more details right now; it’s just beautification projects as far turning lanes, doing some sidewalks and kinda just cleaning up 17,” he added.

Quattlebaum declined to comment after the meeting.