When it comes to methadone clinics, everyone in Atlantic Beach seems to be reading from the same page: drug addicts are not the visitors the town wants to attract.
Last week, the town held a planning commission workshop with Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments planning expert Carole Coleman to start the process of changing its comprehensive plan and land management ordinance to prevent a drug rehab clinic from setting up shop at the corner of Highway 17 and 31 st Avenue South.
“I’ve been here about 12 to 14 years,” said former town manager William Booker. “I’ve not found one issue that everybody in the town agrees with. This is one issue that nobody supports.”
Rehab clinic CleanStart Health billed itself as the “Starbucks of opiate clinics” in a business plan submitted to the town. The clinic’s business plan says it uses methadone, suboxone and buprenorphine to treat addicts.
Town Manager Benjamin Quattlebaum said during the meeting that the clinic's proposal indicated it would operate by appointment only from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. A handwritten note on the business plan said hours of operation would be 4:30 a.m. to noon.
But for a town trying to burnish its image and attract development, the drug addicts aren’t welcome.
“We like the fact that they want to treat addicts, but we just don’t want them to treat them here,” Booker added.
CleanStart Health could not immediately be reached for comment.
The clinic wanted to build on land that has a highway zoning designation, which allows hospitals and clinics as a permitted-by-right use. That means that a developer has a right to build any compliant structure on the land without special permission, according to Coleman, who advised the town on how to proceed.
“Staff can’t turn it down without a really good reason because it’s a permitted-by-right use,” Coleman said.
Almost two months ago, the clinic submitted a proposal to build in the city. Quattlebaum said he denied the application because the plans didn’t meet town and state building codes.
“As of today, the developer has not submitted a reapplication amending or changing his proposal to the town of Atlantic Beach,” Quattlebaum said. “So as we stand now, the proposal to build the facility has been denied.”
Neither the town’s land management ordinance nor the comprehensive plan expressly forbids rehab clinics or lists them as a nuisance. Unless the town changes its ordinance, there’s nothing to stop the clinic from submitting another application.
“The long and the short of it is this use, while some may interpret it as being a nuisance, was not identified as such in the zoning ordinance here,” Coleman said. “Going forward, if you wanted to make an amendment, you could, but it would only apply to something that comes in after you get second reading and it’s codified. Right now, there’s nothing in the ordinance that gives any teeth to saying ‘no’ to that as a use.”
On August 5, the town’s planning commission held a workshop with Coleman to get her advice on how to change the ordinances to prohibit the type of clinics that neither the town nor residents want to see.
“If we were to permit the use, we could be open for potential liability,” Quattlebaum said.
In order to prevent any clinics from setting up shop in the future, the town plans to refine the definition of “Hospitals/Clinics” in its land management ordinance to prohibit the type of rehab clinics the town doesn’t want.
Coleman said she planned to bring a revised ordinance back to the town that lists the rehab clinics as a “special exception,” which is a zoning designation that requires approval by the board of zoning appeals before anything gets built.
“Special exception gives you another level of review,” Coleman said. “The board of zoning appeals is quasi-judicial, so everybody that gives testimony has to be sworn in. The appeal to a decision is to a circuit court. So you’ve got more legal push if they say ‘We don’t think it belongs here.’”
The planning commission will have to hold a public hearing and the changes will have to pass two readings by town council before becoming law, Coleman said, adding the changes could be done in 60 days if the towns moves quickly, or up to 120 days.
Several town residents came out to voice their opposition to the clinic, including Mayor Jake Evans and councilor Jacqui Gore, who said the town doesn’t have a drug problem and doesn’t need a rehab clinic.
“I’ve got several calls and my phone has been blowing up as well,” Evans said. “Myself, council members, we’re glad we’re not in this fight by ourselves. Whatever we can do, whatever we need to do to prevent this, everybody knows numbers are strong. With all of us together and supporting us with not wanting this here, I believe, truly, that it can be accomplished.”
Added Gore, “We have four blocks. It is a methadone clinic. It would take us back 50 years. We don’t want nothing like that. We don’t want that here.”
Town resident Diane Hill, who was trained as a drug abuse counselor and formerly practiced talk therapy to help addicts without the use of drugs, said that substance abuse was a disease.
“But this is not the place to come to get treatment for that disease,” she added. “We have less than 300 permanent residents in this town. What would an infusion of addicted persons do for us? In what way would it uplift us; help us; push us forward? I’ve been so elated in the past 3 to 5 years, I’ve seen at least $3 [million] to $5 million in residential development here. Who wants to come here and put a million-dollar house up if you’ve got a drug clinic on the corner?”
Hill asked if a redefining of the definition of hospitals and clinics would be fair to the application that had already been submitted, to which Coleman replied that she “would say not.”
“If they’ve already made an application, even though they were turned down for building code reasons, they’ve still made an application under existing ordinance,” Coleman added. “So if something hasn’t been codified, even if you were to invoke pending ordinance at some time, you run the risk of being liable. It doesn’t mean, necessarily, that they would go forward with trying to fight it in court, they may just pick up and try to find another place to go.”
Quattlebaum said he couldn’t comment on how the city would respond to another application from the clinic, because it's "a legal matter. I can’t discuss that."
Mayor Evans said the clinic proposal was presented as a financial boon for the town. But the town isn't interested.
“We don’t care if they come in here and say ‘Hey, if y’all let us build this clinic, we will give the town $20 million.’ We don’t want it,” Evans said. “We’re in this fight together and we want to do all we can to prevent this from coming to our town.”
