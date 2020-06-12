Horry County was home to 47 of the new cases, bringing the local total up 849 cases with 33 deaths. Accounting for undiagnosed cases, DHEC estimates that Horry County has been home to more than 6,000 cases.
Three dozen Horry County Government employees are working remotely because of COVID-19 exposure and so far 10 workers have tested positive for the disease, according to a Friday news release from the county.
"For the protection of our employees and our community members, Horry County Government will be renewing protocols previously put into place to slow the spread of COVID-19," the release said. "This comes after notification by S.C. DHEC of a significant increase in COVID-19 cases and potential exposures throughout our community."
Of the county employees who have tested positive, three work in the parks and recreation department, two are in the police department and two work in the county's procurement division. The register of deeds, detention center and Conway magistrate's office have each seen one employee test positive for the new coronavirus.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Thursday announced a record 687 new cases of COVID-19 reported in a single day, with another 13 deaths, bringing the state's count up to 16,441 cases with 588 deaths
While county offices are still serving the public, officials are urging residents to either conduct their business online or call ahead before coming to a county building.
"Many departments will be working by appointment-only in an effort to limit the number of people within a given space," the county's release said. "Community members who must visit an office in person will be required to wear a face mask while inside the building. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided to you."
Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.