The Army Corps of Engineers visited North Myrtle Beach Tuesday after Hurricane Isaias brought significant beach and dune erosion along the community’s nine-mile stretch of beaches.
Lt. Col. Rachel Honderd with the Army Corps was accompanied by Mayor Marilyn Hatley and City Manager Mike Mahaney as damage caused by the storm was assessed, according to a news release from the city.
While most of Horry County was spared, North Myrtle Beach, Cherry Grove and Garden City Beach were hit hard by the hurricane.
“Flood watermarks range from about 18 inches to four or five feet,” North Myrtle Beach spokesman Pat Dowling said. “The average so far appears to be in the 31 inches range.”
Isaias also brought a great deal of storm surge when the hurricane skirted the county on Monday.
The Cherry Grove area saw up to five feet in storm surge, Dowling said.
“Storm surge and resulting flooding was huge in this storm. In that respect, it probably ranks in the top three storms for us since Hurricane Hugo.”
Hugo, a Category 4 hurricane, ripped through South Carolina in 1989, causing 27 deaths across the state and costing the state over $7 billion.
Isaias also took out a decent portion of the Sea Cabin Pier. Beachgoers flocked the coast Tuesday to enjoy the post-hurricane weather and capture the damage done to the pier.
Dowling said officials have surveyed 205 of the roughly 3,500 homes in Cherry Grove as of Tuesday morning, finding $1.1 million in damage from flooding.
