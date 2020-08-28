Several local ministries including Hope House of Myrtle Beach, the Swash Park Ministry and various churches such as Centenary United Methodist have continued feeding kids and their families during COVID-19 and the months when school was not in session.
Hope House of Myrtle Beach
Committed to keeping homeless Myrtle Beach High School students fed, Hope House of Myrtle Beach has been even busier than usual the last few months.
Normally during the summer, Hope House is on call on an as-needed basis. But this year, Hope House picked up food that would normally be donated to area food banks from local restaurants, and that food has been delivered to MBHS staff who distributed it to the students who needed it.
Jacqueline Stanley with Horry County Schools defines a homeless student as “someone who does not have a fixed, adequate and regular dwelling with specific needs such as water and electricity are available.”
Stanley said people living in hotels and motels temporarily because they’ve been evicted or just can’t find housing are also considered homeless, as are “some students in homes where their emotional wellbeing may be at risk.”
Shortly before schools closed because of COV ID-19, Stanley said there were 80 students in Horry County high schools who were considered homeless, 33 of them in MBHS.
In South Carolina, there are 10,800 homeless high school students.
Back in December 2008, a newspaper article told the community there were 200 homeless students enrolled at Myrtle Beach High School.
Within days, more than $20,000, food and clothing were donated to help them, and Hope House of Myrtle Beach was born.
Immediate Hope House needs today include juice bottles and canned foods such as soup, vegetables, pork & beans, spaghetti, man ‘n cheese, peanut butter and jelly and beans, in pop-top easy open cans if possible.
Toiletries such as soap, shampoo and deodorants and school-appropriate new clothing is also needed.
Gift cards to Walmart, Food Lion or target are welcome.
For information about how to drop off these items, email to hopehouseofmyrtlebeach@yahoo.com.
While Hope House is geared towards MBHS, president Sharlene Zwing said that if they can, they’ll help other schools too. For example, Hope House was given a bunch of athletic shoes in sizes too small for high school kids so the shoes were donated to schools with younger students.
Hope House also tries to keep up with graduates and will help them even after they’re no longer MBHS students. An example of that was a MBHS graduate who went away to school and when the student came back to town during Christmas break, had nowhere to stay.
“We’re a grass roots group, not a public agency, but a lot of times we can direct people to another source,” Swing said about the nonprofit.
Saying the ultimate goal of Hope House is to help students get their diplomas, Zwing said, “This has meant anything from cafeteria fees to maintaining their computers to helping pay for band camp.”
All referrals come through the school, she said.
A couple months after COVID-19 closed schools in March, Zwing said the Hope House food closet was moved from MBHS to a more accessible spot.
“We’ve provided temporary housing payments, groceries, meals received through the food bank, and even clothing to a student who left school with all her items still in the dorm, Zwing said.
“Everyone has a lot on their plates right now and the fact they’re also thinking of others makes it so amazing.”
Centenary United
Methodist Church
Centenary United Methodist Church is just one among many local churches helping to feed folks during the coronavirus pandemic.
The church has been providing bread picked up from Pepperidge Farms to local ministries including New Directions, Churches Assisting People, Street Reach and Shepherd’s Table, as well as to individuals who pick it up on Tuesdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The church is at 1527 S.C. 544 on the corner of Singleton Ridge Road in Conway. The bread is in the Dream Center behind the church.
About 300 loaves are claimed on a typical Tuesday, and people are welcome to take as many as they need.
In addition, the church now has a trailer on the property, open for people to make donations of canned and other non-perishable food items.
That trailer is open and manned each day from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
The donated food will be picked up by local food pantries and distributed from there.
Church member Bill Stewart said, “So many people are having problems today and they need food and bread.
“Jesus said ‘feed the hungry,’ and that’s what we’re doing. We’re a church. We’re feeding the hungry. We’re taking care of His children.”
Swash Park Ministry
Swash Park Ministry, feeding homeless people for the last 20 years, stepped up its efforts during COVID-19, and continues meeting the needs of Myrtle Beach’s hungry and homeless people.
Before the virus changed things, a bus would bring those people to area churches where they’d eat and find fellowship.
But because of social distancing restrictions, the ministry’s founder, Carol Stallings, along with volunteers, brought food from the Community Kitchen to the people in need every day for nine weeks.
Now, Stallings brings food on the weekends, and during the week, the people eat at the Community Kitchen.
Stallings hope to start the bus shuttle again in September, with alternating churches involved. That bus picks the people up at Chapin Park and takes them to whichever church is distributing the food that week.
“Sometimes,” she said, “some come on Sunday who haven’t eaten since they left the soup kitchen at 1 o’clock on Friday.”
Passionately protective of the privacy of the homeless folks, Stallings distributes the weekend food at “an undisclosed location.”
Krystin Dean, who with her husband Scott have been volunteers with this ministry, said there have been times when hair stylists went to the meeting places which were, before COVID, area churches, and cut the people’s hair.
“We pray with them, we listen to them, we try to be there for them however we can be.”
Dean said most of the time, during normal times, a clothing station was also set up for people to take what they needed.
Dean said generally summer means fewer needs because some of the homeless people have needs met by tourists.
That hasn’t been the case this year, with fewer tourists because of the virus.
“It’s been frustrating in this time of COVID to not be able to offer what we normally would and we don’t know when this will change,” Dean added.
In the second quarter of 2020, 4,256 meals were served by the ministry. That included 538 children 17 or younger, and 844 seniors older than 60.
During April, May and June, when COVID-19 increased the need, more than 400 volunteers helped. On Mother’s Day alone, the ministry gave out 84 bags of food in less than two hours.
Stallings, who is a North American Mission Board missionary, said the people were so grateful, “you could hear them praying a block away.”
To help with this ministry, call 843-902-4846 or send checks to POB 8003 Myrtle beach SC 29578.
