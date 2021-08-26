Three Horry County hospital projects that received state approval last month now face appeals from other healthcare providers, meaning any groundbreaking could be delayed for months, if not longer.
State Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) spokeswoman Laura Renwick confirmed that proposals for Grand Strand Health’s South Strand hospital, Tidelands Health’s Carolina Bays Hospital and McLeod Health’s Carolina Forest hospital each had requests for final review filed by their competitors. That request begins the appeal process, which is not unusual in South Carolina.
“It just seems like the key factor is someone else not wanting an entity to have a new service or a new facility,” said Oran Smith a senior fellow with the Palmetto Promise Institute, a Columbia organization that is reviewing 10 years of hospital application data. “A competitor’s veto is not right for any other enterprise. … We just don’t think it’s right for healthcare in South Carolina for sure.”
The three hospitals are seeking what’s known as a certificate of need (CON), which in South Carolina is required to build new medical facilities. The intent of the CON program is to help control healthcare costs and prevent the duplication of services, but the process allows providers to file appeals and even challenge other organizations’ applications. That can delay the construction of facilities for months and sometimes years.
In the case of McLeod’s proposed Carolina Forest hospital, that provider’s leaders have said they have no issue with Tidelands’ Socastee hospital proposal, yet they filed a request for review anyway. McLeod officials have said they wanted to preserve their rights in case their own project was in jeopardy.
“This sounds like the pattern,” said Smith of Palmetto Promise, which has called for repealing the state’s certificate of need law. “That’s why any significant CON that’s filed, the competitor just piles opposition just in case they may have missed something. … It just bogs the system down terribly.”
Once the appeal process begins, DHEC cannot issue a certificate of need for a project until the request for review is resolved by DHEC’s board. However, the decision of the DHEC board can be challenged in the Administrative Law Court.
That court then holds a contested case hearing. If the Administrative Law Court agrees that a certificate should be issued, then it is, Renwick said. Although the Administrative Law Court’s decision can be appealed, that does not prevent the certificate from being issued.
DHEC has approved four hospital projects this year — Conway Medical Center secured state support in March — and each one has seen a flurry of appeals from competitors.
Per DHEC records, here’s a snapshot of the latest round of challenges:
• McLeod’s approval for a $56 million, 48-bed hospital near the intersection of S.C. 31 and International Drive has been appealed by Conway Medical Center, Tidelands Health and Grand Strand Health (which operates Grand Strand Medical Center).
• Tidelands’ approval for a 36-bed, nearly $80 million hospital at the intersection of S.C. 31 and S.C. 707 faces appeals from CMC, McLeod and Grand Strand.
• Grand Strand’s approval for a $146 million conversion of the South Strand Medical Center into a full hospital has been appealed by CMC, McLeod and Tidelands. This project would add 59 beds.
• Grand Strand is also appealing DHEC’s rejection of a certificate of need for a $67.5 million three-story tower that would have added 52 beds at the organization's Myrtle Beach hospital. DHEC said approving every project would have exceeded the 155-bed need outlined in the state health plan, and state officials believed Tidelands and McLeod were better positioned to meet the area’s hospital bed demands than Grand Strand.
The appeals are being debated as the region grapples with surging COVID-19 cases and some hospitals reporting that they are near or over their bed capacity.
“COVID has shown that we have a need for capacity,” Monica Vehige, administrator of McLeod Health Seacoast, said earlier this year. “We’ve got to get ahead of healthcare needs.”
Conway Medical Center’s proposed 50-bed, $160.8 million Carolina Forest hospital still faces appeals, CMC spokeswoman Allyson Floyd confirmed. CMC is also waiting on the approval of a development agreement and zoning change from Horry County Council for the project.
One key difference between the CMC project and the hospitals proposed by other providers is that CMC is not seeking to add hospital beds in the county. The organization is asking DHEC to shift 50 underutilized beds from CMC’s main 210-bed Conway campus to the proposed hospital.
It’s obvious why providers are seeking to build more hospitals in Horry County. The latest U.S. Census data shows the population increased by more than 30% over the last decade to just over 351,000 people.
Although the four hospital projects remain tied up in the appeals process, state lawmakers are debating reforms and even the repeal of the state's certificate of need law.
Last month, the S.C. Legislative Audit Council agreed to audit the state’s certificate of need program after 13 state senators signed a letter requesting that review.
“That was an encouragement to those of us who have struggled for a long time to try to get some air under this airplane to get it to fly,” Smith said.
While Smith would prefer to see a full repeal, he noted that the certificate of need debate is an area where the diagnosis is the same — even proponents of CON law acknowledge South Carolina’s regulations are outdated — but the debate is over the treatment.
Groups like the S.C. Hospital Association have advocated for reforms that they maintain would preserve rural hospitals and ensure care for vulnerable populations while limiting the appeal process and reducing the number of projects that require approval.
Other groups want a deregulated system determined by market demands.
“The fact that there is a diversity of cures indicates that there’s definitely a problem,” Smith said. “We just have a disagreement on how to cure it.”
