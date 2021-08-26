Tidelands Health volunteers get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in Murrells Inlet in December. There are about 975 doses for the hospital front-line workers given on a voluntary basis. While the staff is optimistic about the vaccine, they say they will remain vigilant by continuing to wear masks and practice social distancing until the vaccine is widely available to limit the spread of COVID-19. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com