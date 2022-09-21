The stench stung John Evans’ nostrils.
Around 10 p.m. on Sept. 7, the 70-year-old retiree was sitting in his gray recliner watching television with his grandson when he heard a loud pop. The noise startled him, but it was the pungent funk afterwards that led him to search for the source of the stink. After walking outside, neither Evans nor his grandson could figure out what smelled so terrible. His grandson eventually left and Evans returned to his recliner.
“The smell got worser and worser,” he said. “[I said], ‘Good God, what in the world's going on?’ I was sitting there watching the TV and all of a sudden I got up and [I was] walking in it. Done come through the house.”
Raw sewage overflowed from his bathtub and shower. It flooded his bedroom and spilled into the vents. When he walked outside to check on his sewer connection, the sight floored him.
“It was shooting out the tank, shooting out the electric box out there and all,” he said.
Evans called his son-in-law who called Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority, the utility that for years has provided sewer service to Evans’ home along S.C. 90. He said a Grand Strand staffer responded and told him, “I ain’t never see nothing like that before in my life.”
“I said, ‘Well, you see it now, don’t you?’” Evans recalled.
Finally, a pump truck arrived and a crew repaired the infrastructure. However, that wasn’t in time to stop the flow from wreaking havoc inside the home where Evans has lived since 1996.
“Inside my bedroom and everything — flooded,” he said. “Closets? Flooded.”
***
Grand Strand officials acknowledged that faulty infrastructure caused the problem.
“We have a check valve that connects his sewer system to the main line,” said Neeraj Patel, chief of field operations for Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority. “The check valve did fail, and as a result, it did create this backup [into the home].”
Patel said the utility’s typical accident protocol involves a customer taking steps “to do whatever needs to be done remediation-wise,” but then turning everything in to Grand Strand to file with the utility’s insurance company.
“We do have claims from time to time,” he said. “And this is sort of one of those situations. … He’s more than welcome to make arrangements and then we can start figuring out how to get him reimbursement for something like this.”
Patel confirmed in an email that a ticket had already been filed with the utility’s insurance provider and an adjuster had visited the site.
“Our staff do not make the determination on whether a home with a claim is habitable or uninhabitable,” he said. “We recognize and respect a customer’s decision to make other housing accommodations, especially if there is significant damage and/or unsanitary conditions. We encourage customers to call with any questions. We will be following up with this customer on his accommodations shortly.”
But Evans’ attorney maintains Grand Strand should have quickly taken steps to ensure the septuagenarian had hotel accommodations since it was the utility’s infrastructure failure that forced him out of his home. She’s been frustrated by the response from the utility.
“When something like this happens, you want somebody to move with the quickness that they would move if it happened to them,” said Sharde’ D. Crawford, an attorney with the Lovely Law Firm, who learned about Evans’ plight from his brother. “That’s all we want. … No one wants to be put out of their own home.”
Patel said Grand Strand doesn't have a program in place for this type of situation.
"We don't really have a protocol for something like that," he said. "But again, for something like this where it's a legitimate issue, I wouldn't see why it wouldn't be covered under our insurance."
***
On the night sewage spewed into his home, Evans spent hours cleaning up the mess. He soaked up the sludge with towels and piled the soggy rags into the back of a pickup.
“Worked on it all night all long, scrubbing [feces] off the floor and whatnot,” he said. “All night long in there scrubbing. Picking it up, throwing it out. Picking it up, pouring it out with a mop and rags and stuff.”
He knew the working conditions were unsanitary and potentially dangerous.
“I shouldn’t have never cleaned it up,” he said. “But I’m thinking about my home.”
Evans lives in Poplar, a rural hamlet off S.C. 90. A former truck driver, he retired in the spring from A.O. Hardee & Son, Inc., after working there for 26 years.
Evans takes pride in the yellow mobile home with green shutters. His yard is immaculate: bushes neatly trimmed, surrounding a flag pole, a palm tree and cedars.
Decades ago, he cleared the land before he moved the home onto the acre parcel. Over the years, he’s redone the flooring, replaced the roof and installed TVs throughout the place. The house is also full of photos of Evans’ family (he has eight children and 30 grandchildren). In between the frames and photo albums are a “World’s Greatest Dad” certificate and a sign that says “I love that you’re my Dad.” Beside the kitchen stands a china cabinet containing glass nativity figures and a rendering of “The Last Supper.”
Evans recounted the sewage story last week from his screened-in front porch, where he lived for nearly 10 days after the sewer disaster. He slept on a folding lounge chair. During the day, he wiped sweat from his forehead with a paper towel, ate oatmeal pies and peanut butter crackers, and waited for help to arrive.
Evans ventured inside only when he needed to use the bathroom. When he did, he wore a mask.
“It stink like I don’t know what,” he said of his home. "I can’t stand it.”
His family grew worried about his health. The temperatures had been in the 80s, and while he kept a fan by his chair, sometimes he climbed into his truck to cool off.
“It’s very bad for me to come from work [at] 6 o’clock in the morning and come here and see my Daddy sleeping in his truck and on the chair,” said his daughter Jeannetta Evans Livingston. “It’s very bad.”
***
Evans said an insurance adjuster from the company working with Grand Strand already visited his property. He also contacted restoration companies, but they wouldn’t take the job without hearing from Grand Strand.
He said those who looked at his home told him he would have to remove his floors, replace ductwork and insulation. At one point, his bedroom became so saturated that his bedpost went through the floor.
It wasn’t until his blood pressure spiked on Friday that Evans finally agreed to leave and go to a hospital. The treatment helped get his blood pressure lower, Crawford, his attorney said. The medical staff also gave him a steroid shot and an inhaler to improve his breathing.
Doctors urged him to leave the porch and stay with family, which offered to take him. He reluctantly agreed.
Evans said he just wants to return to his peaceful life in the country.
“This is my home,” he said. “You shouldn’t be pushed out of your own home by somebody else. [This is] something you worked and paid for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.