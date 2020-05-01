Angela McDuffie’s 8-year-old son Charlie hasn’t missed a day of school.
While the COVID-19 virus has closed public schools, McDuffie’s second-grader is a home-schooler.
And thanks to area libraries now offering curb-side pick-up, he has all the books he needs.
They like to read new books before they buy them, the homeschool Mom says, and for them, the Carolina Forest branch library is their go-to resource.
The Monday after the curb-side pick-up was started, she ordered a few books, and arranged to pick them up that Wednesday.
Each of the 10 branch libraries has offered the pick-up service since last Friday and Horry County Memorial Library System Director Cynthia Thornley said it’s been going non-stop.
The larger branch libraries including Conway and Carolina Forest have scheduled pick-ups in five-minute increments, and sometimes two to a time slot.
When the pick-up option started, the Conway library had more than 500 “holds” on the shelf, and the Carolina Forest branch had about 400.
On the very first day of the curb-side pick-up, the Conway library had about 50. The Surfside Beach branch had 60 phone calls.
The library staff contacts the customer with a time slot and the library patron stays in the car while the staff member, with mask and gloves, puts the items in the trunk or on the seat.
Smaller branches including Loris, Aynor and Bucksport have drive-through options.
“Most libraries will tell you exactly where to park, and we’re out there waiting with your bundle, all labeled with your name,” Thornley said.
When patrons make their appointments, they give their name, library card number, and the color, make, model and license plate number of their vehicle. That ensures the right bundle is put into the right vehicle.
“Just pop the trunk and off you go,” Thornley said.
While the libraries are closed because of the virus, no overdue fines will be charged and due dates will be extended.
“Even after we’re open again, people might be slow to want to come back [into the buildings] and we’re giving them a lot of leeway,” she said.
“We want to err on the side of caution and we want our customers to know we have their back.”
Carolina Forest branch librarian Jen Silmser said the pick-up service benefits the library staff as well as the patrons.
“We’re just really glad to see our customers again and be able to interact with them, in even the slightest way.
“People are still in their houses, they need things to do, and we want to help them maintain any kind of sanity we can.
“We want to help keep them occupied.”
There have been a lot of distractions for people during the COVID-19 quarantine, Thornley said, “But those distractions, even Netflix, lose their glitter when that’s all there is.”
When the libraries initially closed, customers were literally begging, she said, to just come into the library for 10 minutes.
The resources at the libraries, she said, are so vast, there’s almost no end to the available options.
Through the website, , people can order books, movies, DVDs or music.
If someone doesn’t have a library card, they can get an e-card through the website.
Before the curb-side service began, about 300,000 items were hand-cleaned, a job that took about two full weeks.
“Every book, every DVD, every DVD case, every piece of furniture in every branch,” Thornley said.
When materials are returned, they’ll be quarantined and thoroughly sanitized as well.
McDuffie said when she picked up her items at the Carolina Forest branch, it went smoothly and quickly.
“My trunk was full, but I opened the passenger door and she put my things on the passenger seat. I didn’t have to wait at all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.