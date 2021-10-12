A proposed change to the way Horry County Council members are elected could lead to a court challenge and appears to have no legal authority supporting it, according to an opinion issued by the state Attorney General’s Office.

Horry County Councilman Harold Worley sought guidance from the office of the state’s top prosecutor because Worley wants the county to hold a referendum asking voters to change the method of electing council members. Currently the panel consists of 12 seats: 11 council members elected by voters in specific districts and a council chairman who is elected countywide. Worley has proposed keeping the districts but requiring that their representatives be elected at-large, meaning all the county’s voters would decide who holds each seat.

"It hasn’t been done," Worley said. "But why can’t it be done?"

Worley asked state Rep. William Bailey, R-Little River, to send the AG’s office a letter outlining his proposal. In his letter, Bailey noted that some of his constituents want to develop a petition for a countywide referendum that would ask this yes-or-no question:

“Should the current single-member district method of electing members of the Horry County Council be changed to require that each of the eleven (11) members thereof be elected on an at-large basis and that each of those members be required to establish and maintain a legal residence in one of those eleven (11) single-member districts?”

Bailey also inquired about the proper method for preparing such a petition, if the document needed to be in a specific form to be valid, where it should be filed and if the proposed question was in the proper form to be included on a ballot.

When asked about the letter, Bailey told myhorrynews.com that he doesn’t have any position on whether the method of election changes; he was simply seeking the AG’s opinion at Worley’s request.