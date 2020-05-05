Horry County Council will vote Tuesday on a series of changes to the county’s mining regulations, including the deletion of a policy that a federal judge recently ruled is in conflict with state law.
County spokeswoman Kelly Moore would not discuss the proposed changes or explain why they are on the agenda.
“We offer no comment on the matter one way or the other,” she said via text.
Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner could not be reached.
The county is seeking to make the changes just weeks after U.S. District Judge Sherri Lydon ruled that the county’s mine permitting process is inconsistent with state law. Specifically, Lydon’s April 15 order said mining permits are the responsibility of the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
“After a thorough review of the record, the Court finds that DHEC possesses exclusive authority over mine permitting,” Lydon wrote, noting that the county’s mine permit ordinance “is an impermissible veto power over DHEC decisions wielded by Horry County Council.”
The ruling emerged from a 2017 lawsuit that was filed after county leaders rejected a business’s attempt to secure a county permit for a limestone mine.
Although DHEC had issued a mining permit for the site, county council refused to provide a local permit, citing the county’s mining ordinance.
At the time, county leaders said they were responding to the wishes of neighbors and conservationists, who raised concerns about the impact of the project on wetlands and the nearby Waccamaw River.
Red Bluff Rock, LLC, the company behind the project, then sued the county, alleging in court documents that county council’s decision cost the business tens of millions of dollars. The case was initially filed in state court but was later transferred to the federal system.
Kerry Jardine, an attorney representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, declined to comment on the proposed changes to the county’s ordinance.
County officials have not publicly discussed the case since Lydon’s ruling came down, but the agenda for Tuesday night’s council meeting includes multiple changes to the county’s zoning ordinance, including the removal of the entire chapter that deals with mining permits.
The proposed changes also include the creation of a “mining floating zone.” This would allow property owners whose land doesn’t fall in a district that allows commercial mining to pursue rezoning for that activity on their properties. Under the policy, these zones should not be within 500 feet of residential structures or close to business districts. The intent of the policy is to place mines near similar uses, according to a draft of the ordinance.
The changes would also limit the time for mining operations from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. (they are listed from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. in the existing ordinance).
Although the county would not issue any permits for mining, those pursuing the necessary zoning would be required to identify the type of materials that would be excavated, the duration of the DHEC approval sought and the acreage for staging and excavating. Mine operators would be required to submit a road maintenance and traffic routing plan to the county.
Essentially, the changes would allow the county to have some control over mining locations through zoning, but they would not be able to veto a DHEC permitting decision.
The council placed the proposal on its consent agenda, meeting the topic will be added to a list of other items to be approved without discussion Tuesday night. But two more votes and a public hearing are required to make the amendments law.
The council agenda states there will be public hearings for the mining policy changes at a June 4 planning commission meeting and on June 16 when county council is scheduled to take a second vote on the proposal.
