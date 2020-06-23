Incumbent Luke Rankin, R-Myrtle Beach, was re-elected as South Carolina’s District 33 state senator Tuesday night after what he called a "torturous and unprecedented" campaign.

He spoke to a cheering crowd of supporter gathered at 44 and King, giving out high-fives and hugs as if throwing candy during a parade.

“This is the largest margin of victory I’ve ever had in an election,” Rankin said, calling it a “landslide.”

He took in 6,222 votes (58.4%) to challenger John Gallman's 4,430 (41.6%) with all precincts reporting.

"This is a message of Horry County rejecting deceit, anger and darkness," Rankin said. "Horry County has a lot to be proud of. Horry County is a place people love to call home. So the lies, the deception and the dark anger was wholesomely and overwhelmingly rejected.

"It's a message of hope. This county is growing. People want to be here."

Gallman's campaign did not immediately provide a statement.

Rankin ran on his record of getting roads built and said he wanted to find a way to fund the Busbee Bypass.

Gallman ran a campaign attacking Rankin for not being pro-life enough, for supporting a gas tax increase that’s helping to pay for road work throughout the state and Rankin’s role in legislation that helped investor-owned utilities like SCE&G raise rates to fund projects like the V.C. Summer nuclear expansion. (Santee Cooper is state-owned.)

But Santee Cooper and roads took a backseat to more mainstream political topics like immigration, voter I.D., abortion and the second amendment.

Advertisements supporting Gallman and attacking Rankin took over the airwaves when it became clear that the two were headed for a runoff following the primary.

Ads against Rankin accused him of being liberal and voting with Democrats, while Rankin struck back saying the pro-Gallman spots were lying about his record, and touting support from both of South Carolina’s Republican U.S. senators, Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott.

Rankin's campaign estimated about $1,250,000 was spent on ads attacking him, and Rankin compared his plight to that of the Israelites' battle against the Moabites and Ammonites described in 2 Chronicles in the Bible.

"To the Israelites, the Spirit of the Lord came," Rankin told the crowd. "He said, ‘Do not be afraid or discouraged, for the battle is not yours, but God’s.’ And the same thing happened here That spirit came here.”

Last week, reporting from MyHorryNews and The Sun News shed light on the physical and emotional abuse allegations from Gallman's ex-wife and daughter contained in Gallman’s divorce and custody court records, as well as a judge's decision to give sole custody of Gallman's two children to his ex-wife.

Judge Jan Bromell-Holmes, displeased with some of Gallman’s behavior, issued a temporary order in October of 2019 giving sole custody of his children to his ex-wife, Sarah Price, and ordered Gallman to have no contact with them.

After the stories came out, several women mentioned in the court records spoke out against Gallman at a Friday press conference, and and later that day, local leaders lined up to offer Rankin their endorsements.

Rankin's on Tuesday finished 16 points ahead of Gallman. It was a much larger margin of victory than that primary, in which Rankin got 39% of the vote, Gallman got 35% and Carter Smith got 26%.

He attributed the wide margin to "a constellation of people, their voices, their messages being heard; from the volunteers working in the field to the women who stood up and said ‘We believe her,’ to a record of accomplishment versus a record of destruction. Folks, I believe, made the decision based on that. I’ve never had a landslide, but I think this counts."

Although Rankin’s divorce records are sealed, he retained custody of his children.

This story will be updated.