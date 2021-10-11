North Myrtle Beach City Council knew about the limitations of targeting certain types of protected speech before it passed an ordinance to regulate vulgarity and profanity, records show. First Amendment experts and the American Civil Liberties Union have decried the new law as unconstitutional.

On June 22, a visitor emailed city council to express disdain for the music coming from the Sky Bar on Main Street.

“I must say I was quite shocked when I took my family to Main St at 10:00pm to purchase ice cream,” Darryl King wrote. “As we sat at the tables on the city street I was appalled at the music that was being broadcast from a local bar. ‘The Sky Bar’ on Main St was blasting music that every other word was profanity.”

King’s email complained of three children with him, ages 5 to 10 years-old, being “forced to listen to this garbage” while the bar played “a song that every other word was either M-F or G-D.”

The night following King's email to council, during the early morning hours of June 23, police officers visited the Sky Bar for a noise complaint, but the the bar turned down the volume and “the music was kept at a reasonable level until the bar closed,” according to an incident report.

In a response to King and city council the next day, city manager Mike Mahaney said there was little the city could do “because of constitutional issues regarding freedom of speech and expression.”

Mahaney noted in his June 23 email that in the six weeks prior, dispatch records showed no calls for a violation of the noise ordinance at Sky Bar.

Mahaney told King and council in his email that “Because of the constitutional issues involved the City cannot issue a citation because someone is offended by the lyrics.”

That changed last week.

Public records show the complaints kept coming from people upset about language they could hear from the Sky Bar, including a man from Stanley, North Carolina, who wrote to Mayor Marilyn Hatley about "the 'N' word, 'F' and 'wet ass 'p' word..."