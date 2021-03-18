Horry County could see severe weather Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina.

An NWS brief says a “strong cold front will drive a line of storms across the Carolinas.” This results in an increased risk for severe thunderstorms that are capable of producing winds of over 60 mph, tornadoes and large hail.

The NWS also noted that frequent lightning is expected, especially with the intense storms.

Although the storms are expected to arrive by 3 p.m., the greatest risk for severe weather is from 5-6 p.m., the NWS said. The worst of the storms should roll out of the area by 9 p.m.

In a Facebook post Thursday morning, WMBF Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold said cloud cover could potentially impact Thursday’s severe weather.

“If we break out into sunshine and warm up the atmosphere, the threat will likely materialize,“ Arnold said in the post. “If we stay cooler and cloudy, the severe risk would diminish.”

With the threat of severe weather Thursday, local officials are taking precautions to keep the public safe. Horry County Schools moved classes to distance-learning due to the possible severe weather.