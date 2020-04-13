An Horry County Fire Rescue ambulance was damaged by downed power lines Monday morning while transporting a patient, according to the agency's Twitter account.
The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. in the area of U.S. 501 and East Cox Ferry Road, a tweet said.
The ambulance involved is from Station 29 in Conway.
No injuries were reported.
HCFR officials said the patient was taken to the hospital in a different vehicle.
