The driver of a Honda sedan died Wednesday morning after a collision with an 18-wheeler near Nichols, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Highway Patrol Master Trooper Nick Pye said a 2018 International tractor trailer going south on S.C. Highway 9 around 5:40 a.m. collided with the Honda Sedan, which was traveling west on North Nichols Highway.
The 18-wheeler and the Honda sedan caught on fire, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
