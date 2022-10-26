Nichols crash

The driver of a Honda sedan died in a collision with an 18-wheeler early Wednesday morning. Photo courtesy of Horry County Fire Rescue. 

The driver of a Honda sedan died Wednesday morning after a collision with an 18-wheeler near Nichols, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. 

Highway Patrol Master Trooper Nick Pye said a 2018 International tractor trailer going south on S.C. Highway 9 around 5:40 a.m. collided with the Honda Sedan, which was traveling west on North Nichols Highway. 

The 18-wheeler and the Honda sedan caught on fire, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. 

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. 

Reporter

Christian is Texas native who welcomes any chance to do a story in the marsh or on the beach. He's a dog park regular and enjoys spending time in the kitchen. He says his margarita recipes are better than anything you'll find in a restaurant.

