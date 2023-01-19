The December Window World Teacher of the Month is Rachel Clemente, a seventh grade English and Language Arts teacher at Black Water Middle School.
Clemente was nominated for Teacher of the Month because of her caring personality and ability to teach her students new things. She was also nominated for always having a smile on her face.
Clemente is originally from Waterbury, Connecticut, and relocated to the Myrtle Beach area when her parents moved to the area in the summer of 2017. Clemente graduated from Southern Connecticut State University with her bachelor’s degree in English Literature and then went on to receive her master’s in Middle School Education from University of Bridgeport. She taught sixth grade for eight years in Waterbury.
“That was my place, my home. I attended school in Waterbury and thought that was where I would complete my career,” Clemente said.
Clemente spent the first 32 years of her life in Connecticut before coming to South Carolina. Clemente and her family had vacationed in Myrtle Beach before and when her parents came down to look at houses, she was still on the fence. While her parents were looking for houses, she spent time looking into middle schools where she could potentially work.
“I told my parents, ‘I’ll move to Myrtle Beach with you if I get a job at Black Water Middle School,’” she said.
Clemente’s one requirement was that the school must have a fine arts program. Black Water Middle School is a part of the Fine Arts Magnet schools.
Black Water Middle was the first and only school Clemente interviewed with, and she was offered a position as a seventh grade ELA teacher. The 2022-23 school year marks Clemente’s sixth year at Black Water Middle and her sixth year as a seventh-grade teacher.
“I love it,” she said. “Sixth graders are still young, after working in sixth grade for eight years I was ready for a change. Seventh grade is that perfect age for me. They are still kids, but you can see the maturity coming through as the year progresses.”
Throughout the day, Clemente teaches four classes, one honors and three general education classes, with a total of 110 students.
“We’re pretty big. We’ve grown so much this year,” she said.
Currently, her students are wrapping up an informational text unit focusing on workplace tragedies. After learning about the Triangle Factory Fire they are researching their own workplace tragedy and will present their findings.
“I try to let them be as creative as they can,” Clemente said.
Witnessing students understand something she teaches is one of her favorite things about being an educator.
“Seeing them grasp the concept or standard where they don’t think they are capable of doing it is why I work so hard for my students,” she said. “It’s seeing that lightbulb go off.”
When Clemente was in second grade, she realized she wanted to become a teacher. She was inspired by her own second grade teacher, Mrs. Robinson. Clemente said Robinson made every student feel welcomed and loved her kids like her own. She made me love school and I knew then I wanted to make an impact on lives like she made on mine.
“I can’t see myself doing anything else,” she said. “My kids are my kids. I can’t imagine life without them.”
Clemente still keeps in contact with former students, even from her early days teaching in Connecticut. Recently, a former student from her second-year teaching in Waterbury reached out to her via Instagram and told her that she was becoming a sixth grade science teacher because of her.
“From day one, those are my kids. They can reach out at any time,” Clemente said. “I was so proud of her and to know I had that kind of impact on her life was amazing.”
Outside of school Clemente enjoys reading, attending concerts and going to the movies.
“My mom is my best friend. Her and I go to movies and concerts together all the time,” she said.
This past summer they attended a New Kids on the Block concert, Clemente’s favorite band since she was younger. When she isn’t attending a concert, Clemente spends time with her family, friends, and three rescue puppies: Carrie, Copper and Cocoa.
