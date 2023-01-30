December 2022 Student of the Month

The December Carolina Cool Student of the Month is Hunter Levinsky, an eighth grader at Black Water Middle School.
Hunter was nominated for Student of the Month because he is a natural leader at school, loves to learn and helps others when they are in need. Hunter’s two older sisters, Emmy and Jayden both won Student of the Month awards in the past.
Hunter serves as the vice president of the National Junior Beta Club at Black Water MIddle School. Currently, the Beta Club is fundraising for the Polar Plunge by selling snowflakes to students. Whichever class has the most snowflakes by the end of the fundraiser will receive a prize and will participate in the Polar Plunge.
Hunter also participates in cross country and track and field. He runs cross country for Myrtle Beach track club and is currently a sprinter for Carolina Forest High School track and field.
“He’s obsessed with videogames. I try to get him out of the house and be involved,” said Jen Levinsky, Hunter’s mother.
Hunter qualified for the Junior Olympics for cross country and came in tenth out of 40 kids for the state.
Hunter’s favorite academic classes in school are his current algebra honors class and science honors class.
“They’re pretty easy to do,” Hunter said. “I learn a lot from the classes.”
Ms. Maria Ferri, Hunter’s science teacher, is one of his favorite teachers.
“She is the funniest teacher I’ve ever had. She makes the activities a lot more enjoyable,” he said.
The students are currently learning about velocity in science class.
Hunter’s other favorite teacher is Ms. Rachel Clemente, who won our Window World Teacher of the Month this month as well.
Ms. Rachel Clemente taught Hunter’s English and language arts class in the seventh grade.
“She’s a teacher that listened,” Hunter said.
A murder mystery was Hunter’s favorite activity in the class.
“Last year, Hunter looked forward to going to her class everyday,” Levinsky said.
Hunter’s favorite discovery class is physical education. This semester, Hunter has P.E. everyday and his favorite activities in class are soccer and dodgeball, but mainly dodgeball.
“It keeps me active,” Hunter said.
In the future, Hunter hopes to attend Early College for high school and one day hopes to study engineering or digital design.
“I want to either be an engineer or a videogame designer,” he said.
Outside of school, Hunter enjoys playing video games, running, and spending time with his family. He likes to run 5K races with his two sisters, Emmy and Jayden. Something people might not know about Hunter is that he has ADHD.
“He’s come out of his shell this year,” his mother said. “He’s doing a lot more outside of home.”
If there is a student you would like to nominate for the Carolina Cool Student of the Month, head to www.myhorrynews.com/contests to nominate them.
