911
Courtesy Metro Creative Graphics

A 32-year-old man died following a crash Tuesday morning in the Conway area, authorities said.

He was identified as William Dickey from the Myrtle Beach area, Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said in a news release.

The crash happened at about 7:10 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. 378 and Jerry Barnhill Boulevard.

A cement truck and another vehicle collided, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.

Fowler said Dickey died at Grand Strand Medical Center from mass trauma around 8:30 a.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.