A 32-year-old man died following a crash Tuesday morning in the Conway area, authorities said.
He was identified as William Dickey from the Myrtle Beach area, Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said in a news release.
The crash happened at about 7:10 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. 378 and Jerry Barnhill Boulevard.
A cement truck and another vehicle collided, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.
Fowler said Dickey died at Grand Strand Medical Center from mass trauma around 8:30 a.m.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.
Please avoid the area of Hwy. 378/Dirty Branch Rd. A 7:16 a.m.-dispatched cement truck vs. vehicle accident has required a significant response from #HCFR, @SCHP_Troop5 and @CityOfConwayFD.1 extricated patient is being transported via medical 🚁 w/ serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/og8YB7D1BB— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) June 2, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.